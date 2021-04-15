Adam Keinberger held same position in Farmington
Adam Keinberger has been hired as the new community development director for Rosemount.
He’ll lead the city’s efforts in planning, economic development and redevelopment.
He’s served as community development director for Farmington for the past seven years. Before that he worked in the economic development department in Lakeville for eight years. He also worked for the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development and for the city of Woodbury.
“He’s had active leadership roles in many fast growing cities,” Rosemount City Administrator Logan Martin said. “He’s really established himself as a strong leader in community development in both Dakota County and the metropolitan region. ... We joked he’s getting a Dakota County punch card. He’s got three Dakota County cities. We think this is his last. He’s not going anywhere else.”
Martin said the city went through a lengthy hiring process to find the right candidate.
“It’s a really important role in our community that we place a lot of value in,” Martin said.
During the April 6 Rosemount City Council meeting, Keinberger thanked the council for the opportunity.
He said he’s familiar with the team the city has, and there’s a lot of active room to grow in the city.
“You have a lot of great groundwork in place whether it’s the downtown framework or a lot of the other plans that are in place that outline what that future of Rosemount looks like,” Keinberger said. “It’s going to be about hitting that implementation piece hard.”
He sees his role as working to sell the city’s vision to partners such as brokers and developers.
Keinberger will replace Kim Lindquist, who served as the community development director since 2003.
She retired earlier this month.
“I have big shoes to fill but there’s a lot of exiting things to happening the city,” Keinberger said.
Keinberger leaves the city of Farmington after working nearly seven years as its community development director.
He’s primarily addressed issues of business retention, redevelopment and new projects. Among the efforts have been revitalizing downtown, the Highway 3 corridor and bringing more business to Vermillion Crossing.
The loss of the town’s only grocery store in 2019 was a blow to the community, but work continues to bring Hy-Vee to town.
During the April 5 Farmington City Council meeting, Keinberger said having so many developments in progress make it hard to leave at this time.
He thanked the City Council and staff for their support through the years.
Farmington Mayor Joshua Hoyt said that Keinberger’s work will be felt in Farmington for a long time.
City Administrator David McKnight thanked Keinberger for his leadership to staff and his peers.
