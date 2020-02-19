Farmington City Council Member Robyn Craig will run for a second term, citing a passion for serving Farmington.
“I truly care about Farmington and I feel I want to be involved with contributing and helping Farmington to grow and be an outstanding place to live so I feel like my job is not finished here,” she said.
Craig’s first term expires on Dec. 31, 2020, and she will seek re-election in the Nov. 3 election.
In the 2016 election, she captured 22.62 percent of the vote to win a seat on the five-member council.
Retired today, Craig, 61, spent her professional career and 35 years in professional business development. During her first election bid she ran on a platform of values, faith, family, integrity, humility, justice and honesty.
Craig admits there is a steep learning curve serving on the council but she said it has been rewarding to work with city staff and the council to compromise on issues that affect constituents’ lives.
“You learn a lot the first year and what people do not understand and do not realize is that we (the council) are constantly really looking at what is best for Farmington to move it forward,” she said.
Craig serves on the Farmington Economic Development Authority and the ALF Ambulance Board.
“That is the thing I would like the citizens to understand that we are really doing our best and we are really always trying to keep them in our focus when we are working on issues, but there are so many things we are playing catch up to with a limited amount of finances, and there are a lot of things we would like to do but we are limited by the amount of money we have,” Craig said.
She said the council is focused on working together to change zoning and city ordinances that will attract more industries.
“We know that it is growing and we will be growing in the future and a lot of things we have done are not things that are noticeable to the average citizen, and that would be like making sure there is infrastructure available and some kind of commercial buildings available that are shovel ready as we call it and those are the unseen things we have been working on,” Craig said.
The council is proud of all the work done alongside city staff to put together the city budget, Craig said. In December, the council approved its 2020 city tax levy that showed a slightly less than one percent decline.
“We are very aware of taxes and how it is impacting people and it is a real balancing act and I just feel that right now we have a good group and we are all on the same page as far as being fiscally conservative, and that is important because we are trying to work together as a team to work out what are the most important things to focus on to move Farmington forward and people do not always see that unfortunately,” Craig said.
Farmington Mayor Todd Larson announced last year he will not seek another term.
Craig looks forward to the new dynamic change in leadership, and articulated that by re-electing her, she will offer stability.
Craig serves on the intergovernmental board that represents the City Council and Farmington School Board, along with city and school district leadership.
When asked what her re-election campaign platform will be, Craig said she will work toward many goals.
One goal will be to see if there is interest in building a recreational sports complex. A two-question city bond referendum failed with voters during the 2016 general election.
“Because we are concerned about the tax aspect, we are not going to do anything without having the citizens a chance to vote on it because we want them to be comfortable with it,” Craig said.
“We have not felt the liberty or that we should do that because, again, it is back to the balancing act and we as a council would all love to do more of those fun projects and things that will enhance the life in Farmington.”
During her first term, Craig said the council was presented with many challenging decisions, citing the termination of the former veteran police chief that produced a loud public outcry. Another tough decision that is ongoing is how to best solve the issues of repair and restoration of the downtown historic Fletcher Building that is part of the Heritage Preservation Commission.
“I have had to make some hard decisions and I stood by them and it has never been about me – it has been about what is best for Farmington and sometimes those decisions have been unpopular, but I still stand by those decisions because doing the right thing is sometimes doing the hard thing,” said Craig.
She encouraged residents to get involved in volunteering to serve on a city board or commission.
Craig said this will strengthen the fabric of the community and help the city move forward.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.