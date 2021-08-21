The Farmington Police Department is accepting applications for the 2021 Citizens Police Academy that will run from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays Sept. 14 to Oct. 26.
Applicants need to live, attend school or work in Farmington, be 16 years or older and pass a background check.
The academy is a way for police departments to engage with community members by giving a glimpse into patrol operations, department history, investigations, crime scene and more. The department can gain valuable feedback from the participants and create dialogue weekly through various presentations, speakers and demonstrations.
Interested applicants should apply by Friday, Aug. 20, and go to the city’s website at FarmingtonMN.gov/Academy. For more information, contact Farmington Police Officer Cassie Redmond at 651-280-6720 or CRedmond@FarmingtonMN.gov.
