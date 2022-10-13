Farmington High changes
homecoming royalty format
A screenshot from a Farmington High administrator’s internal email led to strong reactions from Farmington parents and students in opposition and in support of changes to the homecoming royalty format.
An assistant principal emailed a small group of administrators to communicate how they would need to work and use their “straight, white privilege” to protect students from “keyboard warriors” during the homecoming parade on Sept. 28.
The email, which the district acknowledged was sent, said: “This would be a great time to use your straight, white privilege to reassure and support students and staff in doing what they believe is right for our school community.”
This school year Farmington High changed its homecoming royalty format. It decided to follow other metro school districts that have moved away from a traditional homecoming king and queen model toward a genderless student homecoming royalty.
It is not clear who made the screenshot of the email that was shared on social media by district residents and students. The debate and outrage spread like wildfire among many parents and students who were angered by the use of the “straight, white privilege” language.
As a result, other residents reported that threats were made on social media, including some that said people would be bringing guns to the homecoming parade.
The school district reported no incidents took place during the parade. Some community members said the parade crowds were not as large as past years.
Farmington resident Sara Fry told the School Board during the Oct. 10 open forum at the end of a work session at city hall: “I am calling on the board to condemn the violent actions and community threats against students and staff,” Fry said. “After community members implied violence aimed at a section of the student body and staff, it clearly shows a lack of support by the School Board when the response is veiled behind a personnel investigation.”
School Board Chair Kyle Christensen said in a statement during the work session that it was the board’s decision not to talk about the incident since District 192 attorneys are handling an internal investigation.
“District policies 403 and 406 are in place to guide the response to these issues and to ensure due process as well. We all have a commitment ensuring a safe, respectful, and supportive school environment for all staff and students. At this moment, it is best for everyone to simply be patient and give the administration time and space to do their work,” Christensen said.
Christensen interrupted Fry when she spoke because he explained the board’s protocol for the open forum and that it is not acceptable to “slander or engage in character assassinations or to discuss a student or personnel issues” and speakers are not allowed to identify staff by name or position during the public comment period. The board chair outlined this protocol prior starting the open forum.
District 192 shared a statement with parents and students via email: “We are aware of an email that was sent out to a small number of staff regarding the Farmington High School homecoming parade and coronation which is now circulating publicly. This email has impacted our community and high school learners in many different ways. Farmington High School is providing various spaces and counseling staff to support learners as they process these recent events. Please know this personnel matter is being addressed, and as such there is no further information we can share.”
On Sept. 28 at the end of the school day prior to the homecoming parade, about 100 Farmington High students participated in a student-organized walkout onto the Tiger Stadium field using their First Amendment right to peaceably assemble and protest the homecoming change and resulting actions.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.