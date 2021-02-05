As Randy Distad prepares to retire as Farmington’s director of Parks and Recreation in April, his daughter is just starting her work as a parks and recreation supervisor for the city of New Brighton.
It’s a similar job that Distad found himself working in for the city of New Ulm before he was promoted to the city of Northfield as its parks and recreation director in 1998.
He worked there for five years before succeeding Farmington’s parks director of 28 years, Jim Bell, in 2003.
Like Bell, Distad has enjoyed the work so much, that he’s stayed in the post for almost as many years (OK, a decade short), but it still means that the city is looking for only its third parks and recreation director in almost half a century.
“One of the reasons I stayed in Farmington was the people,” said Distad, 62. “One of the strengths of the organization was how people are willing to work across departments in the city.”
He said Parks and Recreation Department touches so many others, such as snow plowing, street and parking lot maintenance, tree removal and more.
“We run a very lean staff for the size of the community we have,” Distad said. “Hands down we have some of the hardest working staff. They have a strong work ethic.”
When people were given a task, he said all he’d have to do is get out of the way and let them get it done.
“Randy has been awesome to work with,” said Missie Kohlbeck, recreation supervisor and Rambling River Center coordinator. “He will tell you what the goal is, how he would accomplish it, then remind you to accomplish it however it works best for you and that he is available if you need any help or want to bounce ideas off him. I really like that he realizes that everyone has different strengths and weaknesses but we can still get the desired results with our varying working styles.”
That kind of cooperation and hard work has led to many accomplishments during the past 18 years.
Among them are parks and trails updates and expansions, the move of the Rambling River Center senior program and maintaining and creating new programs.
“You do reflect back and say: What did a accomplish? What did I achieve?” Distad said. “There were disappointments but lot of positive things happened.
“Any elected or appointed official in any city government, they look back at their legacy. I can say that I’ve done some things that have benefited the community.”
Distad said the major accomplishment of his time was the ability to update the trails and facilities at each of the city’s 25 parks.
This has turned Farmington into a regional destination for outdoor enthusiasts, whether it’s for fishing in the Vermillion River at Rambling River Park or playing softball at Feely Fields across the street.
Distad said he inherited a great park and trail system from Bell, who continues to live in the area.
He said the past 18 years provided a chance to replace aging wood park play structures with modern facilities that brought greater interest and accessibility for children of all ages. The department was also able to update shelters and other buildings.
During Distad’s time in Farmington, the city has created new trails and expanded the number of park acres, which he says serve as the thread that weaves the community together.
He said community surveys have consistently rated parks highly in both usage and their quality.
“It has been pretty consistent,” Distad said. “People want playgrounds parks and trails. They want a mix of passive and active uses. The more diverse you can make the parks system the better. We’ve done a good job of that.”
Another accomplishment has been moving the Rambling River Center from its previous location to the old City Hall.
“It was bold move,” Distad said. “It’s been a great blessing for the senior populations in the community to have something to do, make connections and socialize.”
“There was a lot of persuasion, planning, and promotion involved,” Kohlbeck said of the RRC move. “(Randy) worked hard to educate the City Council and staff along with the community that it was a viable option for the RRC. Not everyone at the time was so excited. When the project was completed with so much more space and programming options available and the fundraising goal was met early the senior residents and the advisory were and are very thankful and excited about the building.”
Having more space for programming has led the center to debunk the stereotype that senior centers are only places to play cards.
The Rambling River Center has built robust programming over the years to include groups focused on fitness, exercise, woodcarving, model trains and dulcimers.
Distad said the move toward physical fitness has been led by the seniors themselves who are creating programs based on their own interests.
There are still some more goals on the horizon for the department.
Distad said the city is working on connecting its trails to regional ones to allow people from surrounding communities like Apple Valley and Rosemount to come to Farmington.
The connections could serve as an economic development tool, as cycling in the south metro is a popular activity. Additional visitors to Farmington’s downtown could be a catalyst for the local economy.
One of the challenges that lingers is the direction of pool facilities. In recent years, the city closed, reopened, then closed its municipal pool and had drawn up plans for a new aquatic center only to have them turned away.
The city also proposed a bond referendum to fund construction of an aquatic center and other facilities that failed in 2016.
Distad said Farmington is such a family-oriented community that there would be a benefit to having a aquatic center.
He said another project that could benefit local residents would be to have an indoor facility to run additional programs. He said it’s been a challenge in the winter months to connect with residents by offering programs ranging from athletics to the arts without a community center type building.
Final year
Distad said this year was an interesting one to decide to retire.
He said the COVID-19 pandemic has made work busier than ever, as the department has had to keep up with unprecedented use of its facilities and keep people safe.
“Last year has been a shining moment for parks,” Distad said. “The amount of use our parks have received, it showed that they were an escape for people … and places for them to get out and get exercise and enjoy nature.”
He said one of the issues in an effort to keep people safe was the sheer volume of users.
“A lot people discovered the system. We were getting calls from people that there were too many people on the trails and they weren’t able to keep the six foot distance,” he said. “The pandemic has shown us that you still need to have the parks and trails to get outside. That need will always be there.”
Distad said in retirement he is looking forward to not being on a schedule.
He said he plans to travel and play more golf. He said he’s already traveled to 42 of the 50 U.S. states. Along with having Alaska and Hawaii on the list, he plans to travel the northeast states where he’s never been.
He also plans to volunteer in the community, maybe at the senior center or with a humane society.
“I’m not one to sit around,” he said. “Being retired is not about slowing down, it’s about staying active in the community and being engaged.”
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.