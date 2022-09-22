RR members dedicate tree,
bench at celebration
Author C.S. Lewis said: “You are never too old to set another goal or to learn a new dream.”
The Rambling River Center in downtown Farmington has been a part of many generations of residents who have discovered new goals and dreams during their golden years.
Seniors and the community celebrated 40 Years of the Rambling River Center from 1982-2022 with an anniversary party Thursday.
The Rambling River Center Advisory Board has been busy planning the party for nearly a year. The day of festivities include a polka band, a hog roast meal and a time capsule, along with a ceremony to celebrate the four decade milestone with a bench and a magnolia tree dedication.
“We are a place for seniors to feel welcome and build a vision for everyone in Farmington,” said Missie Kohlbeck, recreation supervisor. The center has a range of activities, fitness classes and trips for those 50 years and above.
RRC Advisory Chair Pennie Page said: “We are focused on trying to engage and remove barriers of those who are lonely, and we work to get them involved, and I am really dedicated to get them out of their home to participate and them know that we care about them.”
Page, 71, said she loves being involved and giving back to the center. She enjoys the deep friendships she has formed and keeps fit with bicycle rides, walking and taking trips. The center has an onsite fitness center.
“We have a wide range of activities like yoga, classes and exercising with full classes,” Page said, remarking the center has seen attendance increasing.
Kohlbeck marketed the benefits of joining the RRC on the city’s new podcast called “Farmington Feed.”
As a longtime member, Page said her experience has been so rewarding as a single resident who loves volunteering and offering board leadership.
“We are reflecting on the past and looking to the future and our objective is to keep striving to get to the next level – it is a lot of fun and we’ll all enjoy the pig roast and being together and laughing and we all will have a good time,” Page said.
Page said she appreciates the support from the city. “Missie does an outstanding job,” she said.
Julia Johnson, 90, is a second-generation RRC Board member who loves being involved. Her mother Mildred Jacobson was one of the original members who founded the center.
She remembers her mother seeking membership pledges by folding letters and making calls, along with the grand opening in October 1982 a few blocks away on Third and Spruce streets.
As a widow today, Johnson said it is great to have a place to meet people and do meaningful work. She is involved in creating recycled greeting cards that serves as a fundraiser. Johnson also does crafting in the woodcarving room at the center.
“It’s a great place to meet new people and being with my own friends,” she said.
During the pandemic, she said members were happy to gather outside for bingo, but now they are seeing a return for all social activities. Kohlbeck, who has led the center for 27 years, said “COVID hits us hard, and we have not really rebounded yet.”
Prior to the pandemic, about 16 to 20 senior center members would play cards and games on a daily basis. Friday bingo is still popular at the senior center, anchored by a group known as “The Coffee Guys.”
“These leisure games have not rebounded yet,” Kohlbeck said.
Starting this January, the center and the board are planning monthly luncheons with a full lineup of entertainment.
The Rambling River Center was founded in 1982 by a group that secured a $90,000, five-year interagency loan from the city. After some dedicated fundraising, the seniors paid the debt in only two years, Kohlbeck said.
The first senior center was located in a former garage and oil station across from city hall, and the second building was redesigned in the city’s former city hall.
“Our first building we raised $70,000 to buy from the HRA,” she said.
In the past year the committees have worked to showcase the history of the Rambling River center. There are dozens of photo collages on hallway walls that show members who gave time and shared in fun activities through the years.
Kohlbeck admits she loves her work alongside staff and volunteers.
“It’s been fun to make friendships with them and nice to work with them because you always know where you stand, if they don’t like it, they will tell you, but they will also tell you if they like it,” Kohlbeck said. “It is nice to have that almost immediate feedback.”
She offers gratitude to Advisory Board members: Page, Mary Garlets, Pat Hennen, Marge Koski, Judy Janke, Larry Smith and Blanche Reichert.
Koski worked on party decorations for the 40-year anniversary.
“My son-in-law is cutting logs into thin stumps,” Koski said. These will serve as bases for the fall foliage centerpieces.
“I love coming up with new ideas such as during COVID when that really hit us hard and everything was down,” Koski said.
The senior center was established in 1982 with a mission to enrich connections during residents’ golden years. Later known as the Rambling River Center, it has built a rich history discovering new ways to serve seniors’ needs.
Kohlbeck said: “I think it is an event to celebrate seniors that have been active in this community for more than 40 years, and it is with and for our seniors and for the whole community.”
