Public invited to Farmington Police Open House May 21 May 11, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tours of SWAT and squad cars, K-9 demos and Life Link III helicopter Residents can mark calendars to attend the annual Farmington Police Department Open House from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at 19500 Municipal Dr., Farmington.“Come join us in celebrating National Police Week 2022, and remembering the sacrifices of our nation’s law enforcement officers,” said Farmington Police Sgt. Nate Siem.“Tour the police station, chat with the officers and learn a little about your Farmington Police Department," Siem said, in a city press release. The free open house is a chance for residents and families to tour the police station, squad cars and SWAT vehicles.Dakota County Sherriff vehicles and drone team will be at the event. Families can see Farmington Police K-9 demonstrations and witness a Life Link III helicopter appearance, weather permitting.Youth can enjoy the bounce houses and more interactive and educational opportunities.Once again, the department will collect non-perishable food items and personal care items to be donated to 360 Communities.Find more information and needed items for 360 Communities, go to FarmingtonMN.gov/OpenHouse. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Farmington Farmington Police Farmington Police Open House Dakota County Sheriff Nate Siem Life Link Iii 350 Communities Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Lakeville man charged with multiple tax crimes Summer Sensations: Calendar of events for Apple Valley, Burnsville, Eagan, Farmington, Lakeville and Rosemount Shop passes the Record Store Day test Farmington, Burnsville-Eagan-Savage school administrators among Waconia superintendent finalists Family, friends remember Rosemount resident, Lakeville North student Sydney Kohner E-editions Dakota County Tribune May 6, 2022 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek May 6, 2022 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek May 6, 2022 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.