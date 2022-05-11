FPD open house.jpg
Submitted photo

Tours of SWAT and squad cars, K-9 demos and Life Link III helicopter 

Residents can mark calendars to attend the annual Farmington Police Department Open House from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at 19500 Municipal Dr., Farmington.

“Come join us in celebrating National Police Week 2022, and remembering the sacrifices of our nation’s law enforcement officers,” said Farmington Police Sgt. Nate Siem.

“Tour the police station, chat with the officers and learn a little about your Farmington Police Department," Siem said, in a city press release. 

The free open house is a chance for residents and families to tour the police station, squad cars and SWAT vehicles.

Dakota County Sherriff vehicles and drone team will be at the event. Families can see Farmington Police K-9 demonstrations and witness a Life Link III helicopter appearance, weather permitting.

Youth can enjoy the bounce houses and more interactive and educational opportunities.

Once again, the department will collect non-perishable food items and personal care items to be donated to 360 Communities.

Find more information and needed items for 360 Communities, go to FarmingtonMN.gov/OpenHouse.

Tags

Load comments