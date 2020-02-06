City Council, staff to work toward goals
New fire trucks, a police leadership succession plan and solidifying the city's finances will be among the 2020 priorities and goals the Farmington City Council will discuss with administrative staff during a work session Friday morning at city hall.
Each year the city department heads compile goals to work toward for the upcoming year and following is a summary of topics to be reviewed Friday.
Fire department
Farmington Fire Department leadership will discuss the needs of the two current fire stations and long-term plans to add a future fire station. Discussion will cover a timeline for a potential fire department duty crew program.
The fire chief will discuss a plan for continued fire apparatus replacement. The plan includes a new fire ladder truck delivery and training, along with investing in a new brush truck.
Other fire department goals include the continuation of command staff training program and certification roadmap.
The fire department leadership plans to develop and implement back to basics fire and EMR (Emergency Medical Training Response) training. The training will include live burn and ladder training, along with the ongoing evaluation of cleaning and storage practices related to cancer reduction.
Police department
Farmington Police leadership will work with the council to develop a succession plan that takes into consideration a significant number of retirements in the next five years.
In the next year, the police department staff will update the department’s mission, vision and value statements.
Leadership goals include a discussion about the possibility of conducting an offsite supervisory staff retreat and review public outreach efforts.
Another police department goal will include implementing and evaluating a department employee wellness and recognition policy.
Community Development
The city’s broad, long-term community development goals include implementing the 2040 Comp Plan.
Discussion will include developing a work plan for the Heritage Preservation Commission; the implementation of the city’s Downtown Redevelopment and long forecasted Highway 3 Corridor plans; increased code enforcement efforts; the successful transition of the GIS program; and the Economic Development Authority’s strategic plan.
Administration
City leadership will discuss the strategic planning process for 2020, and set priorities and goals for 2020 and 2021.
Information will be shared on ensuring a successful 2020 election cycle; a financial plan that will serve as a roadmap for the city’s future finance decisions; completion of the Schmitz-Maki ice arena Phase One work and funding for Phase Two; and developing an IT strategic plan.
Finance
City finance department leadership will continue to support the city’s AA+ bond rating with the goal of achieving a AAA bond rating.
The finance department leadership will review the city’s banking needs and options available; increase the city’s investment portfolio productivity; electronic processes for financial transactions; reviewing plans for a funding a future water tower; and educating city department heads about details of the IT budget.
City liquor stores
The city of Farmington owns two liquor stores. Discussion will include how increased staffing issues may affect 2021 profits; potential options to build or relocate the downtown city liquor store; the city’s social media presence; and determine methods to achieve a more consistent profit usage with the administrative department.
