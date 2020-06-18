by Tad Johnson
Sun Thisweek
Dakota County Tribune
The owner and operator of Castle Rock Bank for 60 years and a pillar of the Farmington area community Daniel H. Nicolai died on June 13. He was 88.
Nicolai was known for his compassion, humor and business acumen as hundreds from Farmington, Castle Rock Township, Northfield and the surrounding areas were expected to pay tribute to him during a visitation Wednesday and Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday.
In addition to serving as leader of the independent bank, Nicolai was very involved in the community, as he felt volunteerism was a natural extension of the bank’s mission.
He was on committees that established the Sanford Hospital and the Farmington Swimming Pool, Community Action Council, 360 Communities, Independent Community Bankers, Minnesota Bankers Association, Dakota County Park Board, Met Council, Lions Club for 59 years, Knights of Columbus, 4-H and the Dakota County Fair to name a few.
Family was always first in his life.
He was a dedicated family man who raised his children with the same kind of values he practiced.
“The guidance and his generosity was/is what he was all about,” the family said in his obituary. “He was always there helping the families, friends, businesses, and customers. He made sure to show family members what it meant to give back or pay it forward.”
His sons David and Dan currently operate the bank.
In addition to being devoted to his wife, Lavonne, who was vice president of the bank, and children, his grandchildren were a major part of his life.
“They each had a place in his heart and each of them were special in their own way,” the family said in his obituary. “Any chance he could get he would be there for them he would drop what he was doing and give them his full attention. The songs they would sing to the card games even the musical instruments (the toy violin was one of his favorites and the kids!) nothing ever stopped him from having fun.”
Nicolai lived in the area his whole life aside from the time he attended St. John’s University in Collegeville and when he volunteered for the U.S. Army and was stationed in Fairbanks, Alaska.
He was born on a farm in Hampton, graduated from Farmington High School, and returned to work in the community after majoring in economics and philosophy at St. John’s.
Nicolai an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt, fish and golf.
He was preceded in death by five brothers and one sister.
He is survived by loving wife Lavonne; sons Daniel (Mary) and David (Michelle) Nicolai; grandchildren Anna, Theresa, Lauren, Elizabeth, Evan and Dallas; great granddaughter Elaina.
In lieu of flowers, people are encouraged to give memorials to the donor’s choice.
A full story on the life of Nicolai will appear in next week’s edition.
Tad Johnson
