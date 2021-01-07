Farmington resident looks forward to public service
On the night that the Farmington City Council welcomed two new members who won seats after the 2020 election, the council officially appointed a third new member.
Joy Pearson was the council’s selection after an interview process concluded Dec. 21, and she was picked from among four finalists and eight total applicants.
Pearson, the founder and CEO of Finch & Daisy business consulting, said she was shocked and humbled to be selected from among the well-qualified candidates to fill the remainder of former Council Member Joshua Hoyt’s term until Dec. 31, 2022. Hoyt was chosen mayor in the 2020 election, and a replacement was needed.
“I’m honored and grateful,” she said in a phone interview on Monday prior to being sworn in at the council meeting later that night. “I was so pleasantly surprised.”
Pearson’s business credentials will inform her work on the council, as Finch & Daisy provides accounting services, project management, leadership and process improvement to companies large and small across the U.S.
Pearson has already started the orientation process along with new council members Katie Porter and Steve Wilson who were elected in 2020. This is Porter’s first term, and Wilson served on the council from 2005-10.
She said it’s going to be a steep learning curve.
“I have a lot to learn, since I am new to this,” Pearson said.
She said she’s going to spend much of her initial time listening to community members about their priorities.
Pearson said it’s been a tough year on everyone due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and reaching out to business owners to find out what their needs are would be a priority.
As for the interview process, she said she was “very nervous.”
Pearson said she didn’t know what to expect, but she walked out of the first interview feeling pretty good.
Questions included such topics as civic involvement, the time commitment needed to serve on the council and about working in committee format like that of the council.
“It’s something I took very seriously,” she said.
Having participated in the second round with the other three finalists also present, Pearson said the other three were strong candidates and any of them could have been an asset to the council.
The other finalists for the council appointment were Rob Carpentier, Wendy Stenger and Phil Windschitl.
The eight candidates who were interviewed previously by the council included Council Member Robyn Craig, whose term has expired, Eric Edwards, who was one of five City Council candidates in the 2020 election; Jared Schroeder, and Kristina Rhoads.
Pearson, who started Daisy & Finch in 2017, will bring to the council her understanding of entrepreneurship and her work in the commercial and residential real estate market. She said she has worked with several clients who have a passion for commercial redevelopment.
The city of Farmington has long been focused on redevelopment, as it’s currently looking at such opportunities along the busy Highway 3 corridor.
Pearson said people know that commercial growth needs to happen in Farmington, and she’s very excited about the possibilities.
She said she loves the history of Farmington and feels that the downtown area can use that more to its advantage.
Pearson, who has lived in Farmington since 2005, said running for City Council was a possibility for her in 2022, and the appointment opening accelerated that timeline.
She said she didn’t run in 2020 in large part because her oldest daughter was starting college at St. Olaf this fall.
Pearson is a graduate of the University of Minnesota and the Carlson School of Management.
The married mother of two children – her son is currently in middle school – has volunteered with Farmington’s Caring Hearts, a nonprofit that provides food and clothing to those in need; at local schools; and with the church the family attends in Apple Valley.
She’s also a member of the Twin Cities-based Business Women’s Circle – a group composed of women business owners – that she said has been a great source of inspiration.
Through it she has met owners of businesses large and small in an effort to learn from each other.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@ecm-inc.com.
