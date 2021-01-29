BIO Girls chapter spearheaded by local educator
A North Dakota-based nonprofit with a goal of empowering girls has come to the Farmington area.
Registration opened for Beautiful Inside and Out Girls – Farmington on Jan. 25 and all of the spots were filled within the first hour that registration on the website became available.
The BIO Girls chapter in Farmington is being spearheaded by Deb Johnson, a Farmington resident and a teacher in a preschool program at Riverview Elementary. She’s being assisted by two of her friends who are volunteering as mentors – Brita Gibart and Amanda Fernelius.
“I am blown away that we filled our 10 slots in less than two hours today,” Johnson said on Jan. 25.
According to the nonprofit’s website, BIO Girls has a mission to “improve the self-esteem in adolescent girls through empowerment of self and service to others.”
The program runs for 12 weeks and is geared toward girls in second through sixth grades. Participants meet for 90 minutes once a week. During the sessions, there’s a large group discussion with a lesson and then the girls split into smaller groups with a few students an adult mentor. The mentors connect with their group members to delve further into the lesson. The sessions wrap up with a physical movement exercise, Johnson said.
The end of the program season will culminate with the girls running a 5K race.
Johnson said she first heard of the program from a friend living in North Dakota who has run a chapter there. She was inspired by her friend’s social media posts about the program and activities with the girls.
“I think the empowerment of young girls just building young girls up to believe that no matter who they are, or what their strengths are, or what their challenges are; that every single person is important and special,” she said. “Our young girls need to learn that from a young age. It just needs to be a part of who they are.”
The program’s messages about empowerment are part of what drew Gibart to sign up as a mentor. She said girls get conflicting messages in today’s society and they need a healthy outlet for learning self awareness skills and physical activity.
The topic hits home for Gibart who is a mother of a daughter in sixth grade at Dodge Middle School. She’s also an elementary teacher in the Farmington School District.
“It’s a lot of those things that I’ve been trying to work with my daughter on as well; it’s creating beauty on the inside. It’s not the beauty on the outside,” she said.
Gibart said they started looking at bringing the program to Farmington about two years ago, but the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic delayed their plans because of the challenges with being able to meet in person.
The program typically accepts a maximum of 40 girls for a site, but with COVID-19 restrictions, the nonprofit moved to a “squad” format in 2020 that allows for a maximum of 10 girls to participate.
The Farmington chapter is opening this year with the squad format and 10 spots for fifth- and sixth-graders. There are plans to expand it down to second grade next year, according to Johnson.
“The dream is to build it to a full site in 2022,” she said.
Gibart said starting with the squad format also allows them to get “all the wrinkles ironed” for next year’s program.
The 2021 sessions will be from 4-5:30 p.m. Mondays beginning March 1 at Riverview Elementary School through May 17, with the celebration 5K planned for May 15. The lessons will be taught with curriculum provided by BIO Girls and the curriculum changes each year, Johnson said.
Johnson said she hopes the girls will come away feeling confident and make connections with new girls in the community.
“I’m just hoping that they can build some really strong friendships and just learn about how truly awesome they are and what their potential can be,” she said.
More information about BIO Girls can be found at www.biogirls.org. See updates about the Farmington chapter through its “BIO Girls-Farmington, MN” Facebook page.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
