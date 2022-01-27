Family-owned restaurant brings
homemade menu to second restaurant
Mexican Nachos Grill will soon serve authentic family recipes in a fast casual style restaurant in Farmington.
Owner Ignacio Estrada is so happy to be coming to Farmington. The new restaurant plans to open by mid-February inside the former Rebel Chef building in the Farmington Mall off Highway 3.
“We are totally different, and we have our own style, and everything is homemade, and we don’t want to be very similar to the other restaurants, we just want to be authentic,” he said.
Estrada voiced how he wants to show respect for the other two Mexican style restaurants that operate in Farmington. This location will be the second location in the Twin Cities since the family has operated its Hopkins restaurant since 2006 that is going strong.
Estrada talked about his family restaurant to serves up favorite menus items his mother used to cook in his homeland of Mexico.
Estrada, 48, shares his immigrant story of how he came to the United States as a young man with his uncle when they moved from Morelos, Mexico. Prior to becoming a self-employed entrepreneur, he worked 10 years for the Boston Market restaurant chain.
The restaurant name comes from his childhood nickname “Nacho.”
“The nickname is from my home country, and if you are a young boy who is named Ignacio, then everybody calls you “Nacho,” Estrada said, smiling and sitting next to his sisters.
The restaurant will be a family operation with his younger sisters, Erika and Cecilia who will be the head cooks. They also look forward to bringing the authentic recipes to Farmington, along with their culinary talents to life in the kitchen.
Mexican Nachos Grill has remained popular in Hopkins with customers. In fact, that popularity with customers is why this new family restaurant is opening its doors in Farmington.
Two years ago, Estrada was approached by Kathy Bodnar, a commercial real estate agent with the Caspian Group that owns the Farmington Mall, including the building where Mexican Nachos will operate.
Bodnar explained she knew this family-owned restaurant would be perfect for Farmington. She convinced Estrada to open a second restaurant in Farmington after she found the restaurant online. When she asked Farmington residents on a Facebook page what kind of restaurant they preferred, many residents said they wanted a chipotle-style, fast casual menu.
“When we knew they wanted something fast with Mexican food, we started looking at Mexican restaurants across the cities," Bodnar said.
According to Google reviews, Bodnar said they found this family restaurant in Hopkins that showed more than 1,000 reviews with lots of stars. Bodnar and the strip mall owner visited the Hopkins restaurant, and both loved the flavors of the authentic, homemade Mexican cuisine.
“I could tell they are a very hard-working family, and we really loved the food, the pricing was fair, and I thought this was needed in Farmington,” Bodnar said.
Estrada has been getting the restaurant ready to open with a new coat of interior warm orange paint on the walls. They did some remodeling in the basement and laid a floor to accommodate storage and an office.
Looking forward to hanging the new exterior restaurant signage, Estrada hopes it will arrive soon.
The menu will be very similar to the Hopkins location, he said. “The most popular item on our menu that we will have available will be tacos, but we will have enchiladas, nachos, and empanadas,” Estrada said.
The authentic Mexican tacos will be made with soft shell corn tortillas, meat, cilantro, and cheese, but they have a different delicious flavor, according to his sisters.
“The spices and the meat are different because we use the barbacoa beef that is our recipe with the shredded beef, and the steak tacos we use our special recipe with marinated steak,” said Erika Estrada.
The entrees will all include fresh tomatoes and garlic, and the empanadas will be put together with tortillas made with corn or masa, she added.
The menu will offer many savory dishes and a few sweet desserts like Tres Leche cake and the traditional flan custard dessert.
When asked if it is challenging to run a family restaurant, Erika smiles and looks lovingly at her sister and brother. “Sometimes it is hard but, you know, he is my brother, and she is my sister and if we get mad, then five minutes later we are all okay,” Erika said.
The restaurant will hire staff to work alongside the family that will include Ignacio’s son Eric, nieces, Fatima and Yetzel who will work as cashiers, a sister Guadalupe, and a cousin Juliana.
“My favorite food we make is our barbacoa burrito made with shredded beef and our steak tacos,” Estrada said.
The flavors of the tacos and tamales all originated from the actual, authentic recipes brought from their mother’s kitchen in Mexico.
Estrada, speaking with a modest, mild-mannered demeaner, said the Hopkins restaurant has remained popular over the years. "Fortunately, they like our food and we are happy with them,” he said.
Looking forward to meeting locals, Estrada said his family welcomes all to come in and share the good food from his mother’s kitchen and now served up at his family restaurant.
“People can come in and pick it up or dine in, and we will have online orders for pick-up, and we will have delivery for catering.”
The plans are in place to open the doors by mid February.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.