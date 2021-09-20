Farmington's annual fun loving tradition of crowning a new Kiss the Pig winner took place Saturday on stage during the condensed, one-day Dew Days summer festival.
The new Kiss the Pig 2021 winner is the Rev. Karen Evenson, pastor at Faith Methodist Church located off Hwy. 3 in Farmington.
The 2021 Kiss the Pig candidates were: Defending Kisser Farmington Mayor Joshua Hoyt, Nate Betzold from Dakota County Lumber, Andy LaMotte, community member, and Vicki Heggen with Farmington Lions.
The annual beloved, fun loving tradition is a fundraiser for the Rambling River Center where residents drop coins in cans at local businesses. This year, the event raised the most dollars in the festival's history with more than $3,000 donated for local senior center programming.
