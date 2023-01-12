New Farmington School Board

Three newly-elected Farmington School Board members and a new student member took the oath of office Monday, Jan. 9, at city hall. The full School Board includes Emma Schabert, student representative; Melissa Gorman; Vice Chair Hannah Simmons; Maggie Storlie; Chair Kyle Christensen; Board Clerk Becky DeWilde; Jacilyn Doyle; and Kennedy Gibbs, student representative. The new members are Gorman, Storlie and DeWilde. Schabert is the new student representative.

 Submitted photo

Chair: Year will be transformational for district,

Minnesota public education

Tags

Load comments