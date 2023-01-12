Chair: Year will be transformational for district,
Minnesota public education
Three new Farmington School Board members and one new student board representative took the oath of office Monday, Jan. 9, at city hall.
The new members are Becky DeWilde, Melissa Gorman and Maggie Storlie, along with student representative Emma Schabert who joins Kennedy Gibbs, returning student board representative.
Chair Kyle Christensen spoke about the district’s financial landscape and potential deficit citing some good news coming from the Legislature, which is likely to pass funding to address districts’ special education cross subsidy budget shortfall.
“We have a lot of work to do, and I think this could be a pretty transformational year for the district and for public education in Minnesota,” he said.
Christensen said he read the House File 18, which sets for education funding parameters.
“It is a pretty clean bill as it is right now, and we’ll see what happens when it goes through the meat grinder, a clean bill that covers education costs for the school districts that is Minnesota statewide and that is a $100 million, and is basically a property tax relief bill,” he said.
“I hope they (legislators) are able to review that in committee to pass a fairly clean bill and take action on it pretty swiftly,” Christensen said.
Leadership, salaries
The board voted to fill four board leadership roles.
Board Member Hannah Simmons nominated Christensen to serve as the district chair because she said he did a nice job as a leader in the past. Board Member Jacilyn Doyle nominated Simmons to serve as the vice chair. Simmons nominated DeWilde to serve as board clerk. Simmons nominated Doyle to continue to serve on the finance committee.
The board unanimously agreed to approve all nominations.
DeWilde and Doyle will serve on the district’s long-range finance committee, Gorman and Christensen will serve on the policy committee, and Simmons and Storlie will work on the public engagement and legislative committees.
The board approved a 1.5% increase in board salaries instead of the usual 2% increase because of the district’s potential budget forecast. The per year salaries are: $5,897 for chair, $5,319 for vice chair and $4,740 for the rest of the board members.
Christensen said: “It is an honor to serve on school board, and it is a bigger honor to serve as chair, and I am grateful for the opportunity to continue to do that in 2023.”
Simmons thanked the board and community for the privilege to serve on the board as vice chair.
“I am really proud of the work we did last year in partnership with the administrative team to strengthen some of our board operations to dig deeper into topics that were priorities and I appreciate the opportunity to continue to do that,” she said.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.