Survey will gather input on potential new Farmington rec facility
The return to Farmington city hall can be compared to a homecoming for Kellee Omlid, the city’s new parks and recreation director.
The former Farmington recreation specialist for 13 years said she was encouraged to apply for the position after former parks director, Randy Distad, decided to retire in April after 18 years leading the department.
Prior to moving back to Minnesota, Omlid, 46, worked as the recreation superintendent in Ames, Iowa, for seven and a half years where she oversaw programs and facilities.
“They had a much bigger program with an indoor pool and outdoor aquatics program and indoor hockey rink, community center and auditorium and nine-hole golf course,” she said.
Omlid said she was fortunate to have been mentored by Farmington’s only two former parks directors, Jim Bell and Distad.
“I left thinking, hopefully, I’ll get the opportunity to come back, but I didn’t think it would be this soon because Randy is a young man,” Omlid said.
She said Distad emailed her when he decided to retire to say he thought she would be perfect for the position.
She gives Distad credit for her own career development, touting his professional leadership qualities and personal, down-to-earth, patient demeanor. She said Distad had the ability to build consensus and he made a tremendous impact on the community to create parks across the city that has more than doubled in size in the past 15 years.
“Randy was fantastic in involving us in processes, and I will continue that with the staff,” she said.
She said she also garnered wisdom from Bell, who hired her. She worked under his management for two years before he retired.
She said she recently asked Bell for his advice and he suggested she visit parks regularly to meet with residents and that she should get involved in the community.
Besides getting up to speed with city staff, she has attended Farmington Dew Days meetings, as plans are underway for a celebration Saturday, Sept. 18.
Looking back, Omlid said she needed to leave the city and gain experience and develop leadership skills from another city parks department.
She is excited to meet residents and gather feedback about what they wish to see in the parks. She said city parks could offer more diversification and amenities like a pickleball court, Frisbee golf, bocce ball, a smaller soccer field, a special needs inclusive park, dirt bike trails, or a park with ninja and outdoor adventure courses.
Omlid recently met a young resident who is passionate about skateboarding and would like to see a skate park.
The City Council has agreed to survey residents in late 2021 or early 2022 about a potential new recreational facility, perhaps at the Jim Bell Park and Preserve.
“We want to ask the community what they want and what they are willing to spend,” Omlid said.
Omlid thinks residents could support a bond referendum to fund the facility because Farmington is filled with young families. A 2016 parks bond referendum failed.
“We are a growing community, and we need those facilities and amenities to keep growing, and to get people to move into the community because of the green space, parks and recreation because now residents are taking those dollars outside of town to spend on recreation and eating out,” Omlid said.
A potential new recreation facility could spark tourism if it allowed for competitive indoor games and tournaments, she explained.
One bright outcome from the global pandemic is the need to protect public health in the workplace, Omlid said.
Today greater numbers are employed from a home office, Omlid said, and can basically choose where they wish to reside. This could be an opportunity for Farmington to attract new residents wanting to move out of busier cities. Future residents could move because of the city’s quality of life, schools, and potential recreational facilities.
The future of Farmington parks will be growth and progress, no matter what voters decide upon.
“Farmington is a developing community, and I will have the opportunity to collaborate and work with staff to build nice new parks like the one we are sitting in today,” she said, speaking at Prairie Pines Park located off 223rd Street, on the east side of town.
Omlid said she is happy to be back working at Farmington city hall and living close to family in Minnesota.
Her first job at 14 years old in Williston, N.D., involved coaching floor hockey, keeping basketball game scores and working on baseball diamonds and a golf course during warmer months. Little did she know this early parks and recreation job would lead her down her chosen career path.
“My mom always said this is what you were meant to do, and obviously I was,” Omlid said.
In her free time, Omlid loves biking on park trails and riding a gravel bike east of town near the lush farmland away from traffic.
Wishing to create new collaborations and partnerships, Omlid welcomes residents to contact her at komlid@farmingtonmn.gov.
“I am all ears if people have questions or comments, we want to bring new programs to the area.”
Kara Hildreth can be reached at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
(0) comments
