Nick Lien wants to give back,
help the city and residents
New Farmington City Council Member Nick Lien is ready to become a public servant and work for residents.
Lien, 37, took the oath of office Tuesday, Jan. 18, after he was appointed by Farmington City Council. He was selected after he and seven candidates were interviewed for the open seat during a series of interviews Monday, Jan. 10.
Lien will serve out the rest of the appointed term that runs through the end of the year. Lien said he may consider a formal run for the seat in the fall election. The winner would serve a four-year term.
Lien said he decided to apply for the open seat when he saw a city social media posting. His wife encouraged him to apply after the seat was vacated when former Council Member Joy Pearson resigned in November.
A self-described math geek, Lien works is a computer engineer within the educational training and enterprise division for Seagate, a computer and hard drive firm. He has worked for Seagate for the past seven years.
“I work in the cutting edge of that tech - I work on reliability testing, and I have a specific thing of testing to make sure it is going to last the amount of time it says it is going to last,” Lien said. “It is a lot of number crunching and projects based on what the outcomes are.”
Making a home in Farmington since 2016, Lien and his wife Shannon are raising two children, Jameson, 3, and Henrik, 7, a first-grader at Riverview Elementary School in Farmington.
The family has been a part of Farmington Lutheran Church for about nine years, and Lien said it was the church that brought them to settle into Farmington. Lien serves on the church finance committee and his wife has volunteered to work with church youth.
Lien said he is ready to become a public servant and help Farmington make progress and thrive.
“The American Dream kind of thing - I am lucky enough to have that, and I don’t feel the need to do much more for myself, and I feel the need to help others,” he said.
Lien is ready to delve into learning all about local government.
Last Friday he began his journey when he attended a new council member orientation at city hall.
Lien shared his life story. He admitted years ago as a young man, his personality sometimes came across as more impatient and confrontational. Lien said today he is filled with gratitude and a sense of philanthropy after he overcame a near death experience three years ago.
“My immune system actually attacked my kidneys and destroyed them,” he said, explaining the rare disease with only a few cases in the world.
“I had total kidney failure,” he said. The nephrologist or kidney doctor explained his immune condition meant his body did not know when to stop fighting off viruses and eventually attacked his kidneys.
“It was one of those things where you really snap back at your life, and you realize what it is like to about die,” he said.
Lien needed 12 weeks of chemotherapy and high doses of steroids to prevent a total shutdown of his kidneys.
“There was no need for dialysis, and I bounced right back.”
About seven or eight months later, he experienced shoulder pain that ended up being thyroid cancer, which required the removal of half of his thyroid gland. Lien feels fortunate to have overcome his health challenges.
Lien said he is living a with healthy mindset. This change toward a more open attitude has allowed him to find more success working with others and in his career, he said.
“I am so fortunate that I have a comfortable life with a good job and my wife is able to stay home with our children, and when I was sitting in the hospital in St. Paul, I realized that not everyone does, and not everyone has that level of care that I did, and I knew I wanted to do something to make others’ lives better,” Lien said.
Lien grew up in, Plainview, 20 miles northwest of Rochester.
“I picture myself as a demographics mutt because I grew up in farm country and a small town, and my whole family they are trade laborers and farmers, and I am one of the few people in my family who went to the city and lived in Minneapolis,” Lien said.
He said this helps him identify with a wide range of people.
“I hope I can sit on both sides, and I want to bring a good identity for both sides,” of Farmington that includes residents who were born and raised in the town and those who have chosen to live here as transplants, he said.
In his free time, his life revolves around his children and family. “My son and I like to ride bikes and his favorite spot in the whole town is the railroad bridge,” Lien said.
An avid runner, Lien goes out for long runs even in the winter months.
“I have been a runner since high school and I have run a few marathons,” he said. “I am the guy who never sits still, and I hardly watch TV.”
Last summer he took on a backyard redesign project when he built a retaining wall, raised garden beds, created a waterfall and installed an above-ground swimming pool.
“I like to see a space and see what can I do to this space and make it look cooler,” Lien said.
