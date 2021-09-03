City works to attract new grocers,
in close communication with Hy-Vee
Samantha DiMaggio joined the Farmington city staff administration as the new community development director who hit the ground running with new ideas and determination to bring progress to the growing suburb.
DiMaggio, 45, decided to work for Farmington starting June 21 without taking a break from her previous job with the city of Le Sueur because she was excited to get working for residents. Former Farmington Community Development Director Adam Kienberger reached out to DiMaggio to tell her about the job opportunity and said it would be the perfect career opportunity. Kienberger now works in neighboring Rosemount as the community development director.
DiMaggio was community development director in Le Sueur for four years, and before served as economic development coordinator in Shakopee for four years. In her first economic development job, she worked for the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development for nearly 12 years.
When asked why chose economic development as a career, DiMaggio said after college she wanted to become a teacher. But with few available jobs and lots of teacher layoffs, she was convinced to work for the state for three months as a short-term option.
“I think I did a good job in those 12 years because they promoted me three times,” she said.
DiMaggio discovered she loved all the puzzle pieces underlying the world of economic development and seeing cities grow and progress.
When asked how working for smaller and larger cities and working for the state can aid her in her new administrative role, she said: “I think it helps lead into those areas because you learn a lot about funding that local governments get comes from the state, so being able to understand how to apply for grants and how to apply for their loans and who to call if you need help with something, I think I have a lot of those contacts, which is important.”
She said Shakopee faced some of the same challenges Farmington is now looking to address.
“When I was there, they were in a similar boat to how Farmington is because they had quite a bit of land, trying to figure out what are we going to do with this land in the future, and how do we manage this growth? And that reminds me very much of Farmington today and I think those are going to be important to helping those who want to come here and how we manage that growth,” she said.
DiMaggio is excited about Farmington’s future housing opportunities like the new senior housing development called Vita Attiva at South Creek that recently broke ground near Hwy. 50. Paul Whiteman leads the development team.
“Are we working with housing developers and working on housing that we really need for our residents and the demographics of our community?” DiMaggio asked.
When she was with Shakopee, the huge Shutterfly corporation opened and brought jobs and an opportunity for residents to live in the community where they worked.
“That was such a great feeling to know that those people moved here because of the job, and now their children are going to start going to our school and they bought a home here and just kind of seeing how that trickle-down affects our entire community, and that means something to me for the sustainability of a community. I think it is important to continue growing,” she said.
When asked about Hy-Vee not building in Farmington five years after purchasing land and now being charged special assessments, DiMaggio said she understands residents are eagerly waiting for Hy-Vee to build a grocery store. She has been in contact with Phil Hoyt, a land representative for Hy-Vee, and the Hy-Vee corporate office in West Des Moines, Iowa.
“Hy-Vee is looking for how many new homes we are getting, and how many new residents is Farmington getting now and into the future,” DiMaggio said.
“As much as I like Hy-Vee and I think they are a great company and I think they are a great grocery store, there are others out there and I have already reached out to some of my friends in other cities to get contacts from other grocery stores,” she said.
“I don’t think we are going to sit and wait forever for them, and I have told them that,” DiMaggio said.
“We have spaces and other places, and we are letting other grocers know that we are a great community, and we want to welcome them here and that would be important to them (a potential grocery store),” DiMaggio added.
Farmington could attract other types of grocery stores like co-ops and other grocers looking to come into the Minnesota market, DiMaggio said.
When asked if there is any news about Aldi building on land purchased years ago within Vermillion River Crossings, DiMaggio said that German-owned company is waiting for Hy-Vee to build.
“I think that is one thing that Hy-Vee knows about me, is that I am not going to sit and wait for them, and it is time to move forward and that is what we are going to do as a community – it is time to move forward,” said DiMaggio.
Inviting residents to reach out to her, she wants to hear feedback about what Farmington wants in years to come.
One goal she has is to attract more businesses that want to build, relocate or expand, so more residents can live and work in the community.
“We have excellent fiber here and we want to make sure people are utilizing that,” she said.
DiMaggio is working to integrate herself into learning about the city and its residents and challenges.
Today she lives in Jordan and makes a home with her husband, Joe, a culinary school-trained chef, and her three children and family dog Lola, a mini Saint Berdoodle.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
