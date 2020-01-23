Jeanne Somsky understands what it is like to care for and advocate for an aging loved one who is sick and lives in another state.
Somsky, an occupational therapist, just launched her own small business where she is a geriatric care manager. She will guide others who are navigating through the sometimes rough waters of being an advocate for a loved one. Her Farmington business can help those who need to make decisions about health care and home care assistance.
"It was really interesting because I was used to being the person on the other side saying I think it is time for your mother not to live at home anymore, and we really recommend an assisted living facility and it is one thing to recommend that to a patient, but when it happens to your own family and you are the one who has to look for these places and you have to advocate for them, and then it becomes completely different,” Somsky said.
In December Somsky became an entrepreneur as the owner of Beacon Senior Life Coordinators. Her company offers services around the state and country such as check-in visits, advocacy with medical providers, living environment search and placement and safety assessments. The company can aid family members with crisis intervention, on-call emergency support, and legal planning assistance related to the care of loved ones.
“This all got started because I was taking care of my uncle,” she said. Her maternal uncle Harold lived in Albuquerque, N.M., and his health was suffering due to a breathing condition. His wife died four years ago.
Her uncle was receiving excellent care from neighbors.
"They were amazing, amazing people and they all looked out for him and said we have seen 9-1-1 come here and the ambulance come here frequently lately and one day it came three times in one day," Somsky said.
She began making frequent trips to New Mexico to check in on him and help him navigate on making life decisions. Besides suffering with the chronic breathing condition, her uncle began showing signs of dementia. She knew this was even more serious because he may not have been taking his medications properly and may not know what to do in case of emergency.
“He knew what he was doing in his house but if something went astray, people with dementia do not know how to respond to the change that just happened and so it is that decision making capability that is a problem,” she said.
The family all agreed it was not safe for him to be at home anymore.
“People’s first impression is always you cannot tell me what to do, this is my life and my house and I want to go home,” Somsky said.
“I thought let’s do what is right for him and not what is right for the facility or the hospital," she said. She led the effort to help her uncle transition to a proper care facility and eventually he moved to Minnesota to be near family.
"Because I was working in the system, we did a transfer from one rehab facility to another without him being discharged and we hired a medical transport and we had a direct transfer doctor in place and he went to live in an assisted living facility" in Minnesota, she said.
"It was a really a nice thing for him to be near family,” she said.
During the sometimes dark and uncertain times of caring for an aging loved one, Somsky learned how to best navigate services. She realized there is a demand for these services and that was the beginning of Beacon Senior Life Coordinators.
Beacon Senior Life Coordinators offers all kinds of resources in an effort to make daily life easier and reduce stress for loved ones and families.
"We can work with families to fill out individualized care plans for the long and short-term and find the services you need," Somsky said.
She explained how a geriatric care manager is sort of a professional relative who can help a family identify needs and find ways to meet those needs.
When family members live close or far apart, her company services can provide a different perspective for senior care and bridge any communication gaps, she said.
With 15 years of experience as an occupational therapist working with seniors, she has learned how to listen and be patient and help aging persons gain self-meaning, greater independence and safety despite any physical, cognitive or social challenges.
For more information, contact Beacon Senior Life Coordinators at (952) 333-9555 or jsomsky@beaconseniorlife.com.
Somsky said: "I thought everyone should have this in their life if they do not have medical professionals in their lives to advocate for them, understand how the system works and know the right questions to ask."
