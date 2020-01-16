Farmington High School's Tiger Field will see new artificial turf laid atop a shock pad this fall after the Farmington School Board approved the project during its Monday, Jan. 13, meeting at city hall.
District Operations Director Dan Miller said the turf replacement project bids came in less than the budgeted allocation from more than five years ago.
The existing artificial turf that covers Tiger Field was laid nearly 12 years ago. The turf exceeded its original 10-year lifespan.
The total estimated turf replacement and construction project will cost $735,827 from 2015 bond funds. The cost was initially budgeted at $800,000.
Miller led a district team that researched artificial turf fields at area schools. Miller enlisted the help of the district athletic director who teamed up with the football coach and district head groundskeeper to research the turf options.
“We got input from the music department and our tech team because we have buried electrical under the field with input components that we have had issues with over the years,” Miller said.
The components tended to short out and fill with water during wet weather and so the electrical components were not consistent in working and therefore not reliable, added Miller.
Having project bids coming in lower than budget was good news, Miller said in an interview.
The board unanimously approved entering into a contract with Kiefer USA and will utilize Sourcewell as a contractor for the turf product and installation. The board approved the bid from Larson Engineering that will act on behalf of the district in terms of product options and site visits.
After an evaluation and site visit observations, Miller said the turf replacement will include a new safer shock pad, crumb rubber with dual fiber and Shaw turf.
The cost to remove existing field turf and site preparation is estimated at $58,550. This work will be performed by Peterson Companies. The repair of electrical and low voltage issues will cost about $14,975. This work will be completed by Helm Electric and MTG for $10,952. Kiefer USA will perform the turf installation and field markings for an estimated $651,450.
The new shock pad will offer those playing sports added protection of injury.
“It was one of those pieces where that particular decision was the last decision we made on the pad, and it was purely if we could stay within budget parameters that we had established,” Miller said.
The primary reason for investing in the turf is protecting students.
“The field is something that gets used constantly and the pad is good for a two replacement cycle, so in the next 10 to 15 years when we go to replace this rendition of turf, that pad would not need to be replaced,” said Miller.
“There is obviously a reason why so many high schools and other entities are putting in turf fields and that is because they do not require maintenance and do not need to be mowed or watered, but the most significant advantage is when it comes to weather and usability - they can be used and regular turf and regular grass we have to kick sports off a significant number of grass fields if you are out there and they are wet and saturated and it destroys them,” Miller said.
The turf replacement is slated to begin in June after high school graduation when the site will be turned over to the contractors. The new field is expected to be completed before fall sports season in August.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.