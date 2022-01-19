Owner invites all to come
create, get hands dirty
The new entrepreneur of Muddy Waters Studio invites anyone curious about art and pottery to come and get your hands dirty.
Emily Dean is now overjoyed to be working in her happy place, a new pottery studio that just opened in the heart of downtown Farmington called Muddy Waters Studio.
Dean discovered her love for clay creations in Apple Valley eight years ago as a customer. She loved to go there and take respites from her busy life and get her hands dirty on the potter’s wheel. She discovered how therapeutic it could be to create pottery creations from a simple ball of gray clay.
“My Mom loves art and I love art, and I was so excited because you because you don’t find a lot of places you can play with clay, so I took her (her mother) there and we kept going back,” Dean said.
“I just loved being there and the woman who was running it needed some help and I said, ‘I am your woman,’ and I am the one you want to help,” she added.
This mutual relationship worked out so she was able to get free studio time to work on the wheel just by giving back hours of her time to the small business. When the studio shut down a year later, Dean found a void in her life.
“I was heartbroken, and I wanted that back, and I knew I wanted a studio to make and invite people to come in and give people that chance to play with clay,” Dean said.
Back in 2019, Dean, 33, decided why not pursue entrepreneurship and open her own art studio. She enrolled to take a Small Business Entrepreneurship class at Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount where she earned a certificate. She gained valuable small business skills like writing a business plan, marketing and learning about all the legal aspects of owning a small business.
“I decided I will feel the most prepared if I get this certificate and have the book knowledge,” she said.
Dean began saving money and she started calling around the south metro to find empty spaces to premiere her new art studio. Four months later a local commercial property owner in the area helped her secure a prime piece of real estate off Elm Street in downtown Farmington. This is a major thoroughfare that offers great visibility.
Muddy Waters Studio opened officially Jan. 10, and the new small business has already welcomed city leaders into her new studio with a ribbon cutting celebration.
“It has been so cool, I don’t have words for it,” Dean said emotionally thrilled at the community’s response and support.
“Everyone has been so nice and welcoming and that has just pushed it forward, and it tells me this is definitely where I am supposed to be,” she added.
With a degree in photography, Dean has a good eye and loves working in the arts. She worked as a digital content administrator and in graphic design prior to becoming an entrepreneur.
“I am self-taught and self-driven, and I love the freedom and flexibility,” Dean said.
The name Muddy Waters name is musically influenced as the lyrics are part of a song she admires. “I felt like it really fit working with clay,” she said.
She hired Corey McClane, owner of Blue Paw graphic design firm, to create her business logo illustration on his computer.
Muddy Waters Studio will teach all kinds of art, pottery and painting classes for groups, corporate gatherings, and for youth and adult celebrations and parties. All art supplies, tool and equipment will be provided.
“Most importantly, everyone is invited to come and especially if you are scared of the word artist,” she said smiling.
“I have found that the people who want to come here say “I am not an artist - I could never paint that or make that bowl” Dean said.
“That is why I am her to welcome anyone who has experience and wants to come during open studio time, I would love to build those relationships,” she added.
“That is why I am here, and I want to keep learning myself, so I invite everyone to come in. and I am here to be hands-on for the basics and help you make it how you want it,” Dean added.
The studio wants to welcome multi-generations to sign up, a group of friends or even a office group that wants to have fun and build a more connected work culture.
Muddy Waters Studio is already working with a group of homeschool youth who are preteens and teenagers.
“I am going to get to know what is trendy and what my clients want and need,” Dean said.
“One of the things that drove me toward opening this space was that with clay, it is really, really rare to find a person with a kiln at home who has space to have glazes and clay with a potter’s wheel and with space to hand build,” Dean explained.
Many people who have come in excited to sculpt clay have shared they have not worked with pottery since high school and they are eager to try it out again.
Three large custom tables and three potter’s wheels make up her studio in addition to paint, easels, and a large collection of paint and brushes. The art space is designed with lots of natural light from the southern exposure picture window.
Dean gives gratitude to all who have helped her open her new business, in addition to her family, close friends and significant other Jeff Burhams.
“He (Jeff) has been tremendous in supporting me, even when I am not so sure, he has been pushing me and he has believed in it and me, and that has helped me keep going,” Dean said.
Her favorite aspiring artists may be her two creative daughters, Audrey, 9, and 7-year-old Marissa who love to hang out, paint, draw and help their mother when she needs it.
She has connected with the Rambling River Center down the street. Soon she will offer a painting and ceramic class for seniors to come in, have fun, paint, and create pottery.
“I have been reaching out to neighboring communities, and I want to do children’s parties and adult gatherings, bachelorette parties and team building for small businesses or even corporations,” she said.
Muddy Waters Studio can serve as a relaxed venue to take a break, get off the grid and slide away from the desk with the change to exercise the other side of your brain, she said
Besides serving as a creative outlet, Dean hopes her place can become a space where youngsters come for artful fun but also learn the leson that it is okay to make a few mistakes.
“I want young people to be comfortable making mistakes because they see everything on social media that is so polished and clean, and I think it is important as youth and adults that we have a place where we can make those mistakes,” she said.
“But, also, by making a mistake, we can show our kids how, yes, it looks terrible, but it was fun and that is enough,” Dean added.
This extrinsic lesson may be worth signing up the whole family.
To see classes offered and to book a class, connect on social media platforms for Muddy Waters Studio, or log on at the website, www.muddywaters.studio.
