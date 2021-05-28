Farmington Legion Post 189, VFW Post 7662 and the Veterans Memorial Park will be holding ceremonies this year to honor all fallen veterans, past and recent.
Ceremonies will be held following this schedule of times at these locations.
On Sunday, May 30, there will be a short program with a rifle salute and Taps at Farmington Lutheran Cemetery at 12 noon; and at 2 p.m., the groups will be at Castle Rock Cemetery for a rifle salute and Taps only.
On Memorial Day, May 31, there will be a program at 10 a.m. at Corinthian Cemetery with the Farmington High School wind ensemble band. Right after that we will proceed to the Veterans Memorial Park for a program with rifle salute at 11:30 a.m.
Organizers said that on behalf of the Legion, VFW and Veterans Memorial Park they are honored to hold these ceremonies to honor all veterans.
