Melissa Gorman seeks seat on Farmington School Board

Eight candidates filed to compete for three open seats on Farmington School Board in the Nov. 8 general election.
The candidates who filed by the Aug. 16 deadline were: David Barr, Kelsey Jezierski, Steven Tschetter, Sue Tullar, Melissa Gorman, Joe Fritz, Becky DeWilde and Maggie Storlie. Two candidates - Joe Fritz and Sue Tullar - did not submit responses.
The elected board members will serve four-year terms on the six-member School Board. Two current board members - Steve Corraro and Rebecca Kaletta - are not seeking reelection. Appointed Board Member Sue Dentinger did not file. She was appointed to serve the remainder of the term left vacant after longtime Board Member Melissa Sauser resigned in May due to a family move out of state.
Melissa Gorman
Age: 43
Family: Engaged to Zac Ferree, four biological children ages 19, 13, 11, and 9 years old, and two foster children that I am in the process of adopting, ages 4 years and 1 year old.
Occupation: Senior technical project manager
Education: Two-year degree
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: I have read to classrooms, assisted with grade level parties, chaperoned field trips, and been the official photographer for the Fun Run at North Trail Elementary for two years. I volunteered with Junior Achievement in the classroom. I have coached basketball for four years now and volunteered as operations team manager for my son’s hockey teams. I was the vice president of the FHS Sideline Cheer Booster Club.
1) What differentiates you from the other candidates?
I have been through all the levels of education from preschool through high school. I have also had exposure to the special services department as having children on IEP’s. I have done volunteer work within the schools which has also given me the opportunity to form relationships with teachers, and staff. This level of access has given me much insight into our district and the good and bad that comes with that. I also am a project manager which allows me to utilize my critical thinking skills. I am always researching facts/data and collaborating on new ways to solve issues.
2) What should District 192 be doing to become a district of choice for more students?
The number of students meeting state standards in core subjects need to be raised. Less than half of our students are meeting those standards. We need to get back to teaching the basics of the core subjects and leave political opinion out of the classroom. Parents and teachers need to be working collaboratively to ensure each student is getting what they need. We need to provide a safe environment by following our policies to enforce disciplinary actions and fill the gaps in our safety plan.
3) Do you agree with District 192’s approach to equity and inclusion? Why or why not?
You cannot find anything on the district website on the approach the district is taking towards equity and inclusion besides a definition in the Strategic Framework link. In May of 2021 there were building level equity teams established however, there is nothing on any school or district website indicating these teams are still active. The video they released was a good start but where are they now? I would say that I do not agree with their approach as it appears they started an approach and seem to have no parent or community involvement. I believe the district should be more transparent with their approach if there still is one, and parents need to be informed and involved.
4) If elected, describe how you would weigh your decision-making process based on your own views, views of other board members, recommendations of advisory commissions and input from residents? How would you approach the decision if your views were contrary to other board members, a commission recommendation and/or citizen input?
I am a person who researches and obtains facts. I listen to the stakeholders. I strongly believe in collaboration and advocating for the path that may not always be the easiest but will yield the best results and obtain our common goal. I want to build trust in our community and be transparent in our decision making so that they know that I am the voice that they can feel good about. Some opposition and criticism are essential for effective production and innovation. I am open to hearing all voices of concern and ideas for solutions.
