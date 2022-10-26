Meet the new principal at Boeckman Middle School in Farmington

Joe Sage has been busy building new relationships with students, staff and parents as the new principal at Robert Boeckman Middle School in Farmington.
Sage, 34, worked as an earth science and physics teacher in Shakopee Public Schools. He also worked as a digital learning coach.
“I was helping teachers to use technology in way that enhances learning,” he said.
He served as a dean of students at Faribault High School in a role similar to an assistant principal, he said, and then he was promoted to work as one assistant principal before being named the middle school principal in Faribault.
When asked what influence led him to pursue a career in education, he shared he always enjoyed working with youth at summer camp.
“I think really what go me into the world of working with kids was the summer job I had as a camp counselor, and after a few college majors, I decided to switch to education,” Sage said, adding “I knew ever summer it was something that really filled my cup as I was excited to work with kids.”
His educational background includes work in becoming a specialist in educational leadership training from Minnesota State University-Moorhead, a master’s degree in educational leadership from St. Mary’s University, and he earned his bachelor’s of science degree in physics and general science from St. Cloud State University.
“I have been impressed with the work we are doing here and the innovative approach, the culture and climate, and it was has been a district that has always been of interest to me, and so I was excited to get the offer to come here,” Sage said.
“I am beyond excited to join this incredible group of learners and staff, as I believe that all students can learn and that in order to increase learner success, we need to provide a high quality education in the classroom and foster leadership between our school and community,” he added.
During his short tenure in Farmington, Sage said he has been blown away by the welcoming community and building and district staff during since he began working for the district on July 1.
“Our students are absolutely incredible, and I enjoy seeing them smile and laugh in the halls,” Sage said, reporting his school has more than 800 middle school students who are in sixth through eighth grades.
During the last few years of the pandemic when it was necessary to teach and learn remotely, Sage said the distance has sometimes been a challenge for youth.
“The last few years we have had interrupted education, so for many students and learners we have not had a normal year, and as I walk the halls and often pop into classrooms what is really exciting and refreshing is seeing the smiles and laughter and kids enjoying to learn again,” Sage said.
Educators learned a lot of lessons during the pandemic, Sage said.
“I think I speak for everyone when I say how excited we all are to have our staff and all of our kids back in the building, and I am really proud in the first few months as I have watched the instructional approach of staff,” he said.
As Sage walks into classrooms, he said he is happy to see students learning together and talking in groups. “You see kids communicating and collaborating to work on their personal skills of success that goes beyond lessons’ content - it is more than memorizing that will help them be successful in today’s world,” he added.
When asked how the school supports youth who face challenges with anxiety and focusing, Sage said his school is ready to meet the needs of middle schoolers. “When you look at the social-emotional needs of our kids, Boeckman is doing it better than most,” he said.
Sage said all students can benefit from the positive behavior intervention support model, a character education teaching method. The school displays interior signage across the building reminding youth to work on developing good character in actions and behavior across all areas of school, extra-curricular activities and life.
“The PBIS is grounded in teaching our students about integrity and compassion,” he said.
In addition to PBIS, the five elementary schools and two middle schools in Farmington also teach students some lessons about the Seven Mindsets that teach youth how to proactive about their own attitudes that affect their life and learning.
“Really they (Seven Mindsets) are the mindsets and mental habits and those are the thoughts that some of the most successful and happy people in the world have,” Sage said.
Boeckman Middle School employs a skilled and caring counseling staff, he said.
“There is a reactive side to students when they come and work here at school, but our counselors strive to be proactive and they even go into the classrooms and teach lessons,” Sage said.
“Middle school is a critically important time for our students on their educational journey, and at BMS we are committed to personalization that nurtures curiosity and innovation, and we strive to ensure that each learner exercises agency for continuous growth in order to find joy and well-being for their future while positively impacting their community,” Sage said.
“Another thing we want to do is strengthen our community and our partnership with parents,” he said.
Boeckman Middle School is introducing two ways for middle school parents to connect with the school. The school offers a parent ambassador meeting where parents are invited to come and talk with him and learn about what is going on at the school for their learners to get involved.
“This can close that communication loop,” Sage said.
Another outreach for parents is the BMS Friendly Presence. This is an initiative to offer parents an opportunity to come into the school and volunteer in the hallways, classes and walk around and become part of the school and make that connection with their student at school.
“We are trying to increase that parent partnership and engagement - the school communicates through a weekly newsletter so folks know what is happening in the building,” he said. This communication is delivered via email, newsletters and school social media school platforms.
Sage shares his passion for education with his wife Olivia who works as an early childhood education director. They are busy raising two children, Jackson, 5, and Evelyn, who will soon turn 2 years old. The family loves the “four-legged fur ball, a silver lab dog named Rush,” he said.
“It’s been exciting to be here and become a part of Boeckman Middle School, and I am looking forward to all the things that will come.”
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
