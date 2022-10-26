Meet the new principal at Boeckman Middle School in Farmington

Joe Sage is the new principal at Robert Boeckman Middle School in Farmington and he looks forward to building relationships with students, parents and the community.

 Photo by Kara Hildreth

Joe Sage has been busy building new relationships with students, staff and parents as the new principal at Robert Boeckman Middle School in Farmington.

Sage, 34, worked as an earth science and physics teacher in Shakopee Public Schools. He also worked as a digital learning coach.

