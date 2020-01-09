Meadowview Orthodontics practice aims to improve smiles, but a year after opening his Farmington practice, Dr. Hani Hamdan is cracking smiles and producing laugh-out-loud responses from his videos.
Hamdan delivers educational and serious messages about the value of good oral health in his calm, quiet tone and with a Bob Newhart dry humor style.
This doctor is having so much fun he recently launched his own YouTube channel that is watched by family, friends and colleagues.
Meadowview Orthodontics is located on the second floor of the Fairview Medical building at 19685 Pilot Knob Road.
In “The Making of a Clear Retainer” video, Hamden sarcastically shares how his videos have influenced the world. Viewers post praise and gratitude for his comic relief shared in a social media world filled with tension and sometimes hate.
Within the first few minutes of "The Making of the Clear Retainer," Hamdan said three animal species that were thought to be extinct came back from extinction.
"I saw on the news that we achieved full peace in the Middle East, and the hole in the ozone layer has disappeared and so we thought, Wow! What a difference one video that is less than one minute can make,” Hamdan says in the video.
“What we really wanted was for people to start taking good care of their retainer, and I hope we achieved that and all the other stuff like world peace is a welcome side effect but that is not really what we are shooting for,” Hamdan says in the video. "I wouldn’t be surprised if the next thing is that we find all kinds of cures for cancer."
Then he answers a ringing phone with news about a cure for cancer.
Hamden explains in the video he did not need to hire actors, but just uses hand models. He talks about his hand condition that is part of his medical condition that he calls “gorillaism,” where any portion of his body can become “gorilla like.” Then he quietly raises his left large hand that has become black and furry.
“Sometimes I wake up and I am gorilla-fied from the neck down so I talk like a human but I walk on four limbs,” Hamdan says in a serious tone.
Hamdan, 41, said he loves practicing his serious science of orthodontics, but admits he doesn't always take life too seriously. This orthodontist, who may have an enlarged funny bone, understands how humor connects people.
“I try to make my videos so people know it is going to be a funny video either in the comments or somewhere in the video, but it is something I always think about,” he said.
“Opening a practice and knowing that social media is a big part of advertising, it kind of made me take that more seriously,” Hamdan added.
In the video about the life journey of a retainer, Hamdan said: “It is very emotional with a background of piano music and after it is fully made, someone tosses it off the table and someone steps on it on the floor.”
Hamdan likes to watch his favorite comedians and others on social media who produce funny videos.
"Anybody who proves to be funny, I want to see what they have to say, gosh like Conan O’Brian, Colbert, Chapelle, Chris Rock and I mean anyone who is funny I want to see what is funny about them and how can I do something that works,” Hamdan said.
In the past week, he enlisted the help of Josh Sollinger, president of the Farmington Business Association and sales director for Ace Hardware stores in Farmington and Rosemount. The two friends produced a video with talking plants that tackles the serious issue of workplace harassment.
“Everybody loves Hani and I love him the most, and we both don’t take things too seriously and we like to joke around,” Sollinger said.
In the video, Sollinger plays two character voices of talking plants - an angry New Yorker and a British woman.
The two men became friends after connecting at monthly FBA meetings.
“We have similar but still different senses of humor - his humor is a dry humor and I would say my sense of humor quit developing at around 10 years old,” Sollinger said.
In his spare time, Hamdan also shares photos and videos from local Farmington businesses and photographs from two summer car shows sponsored by the FBA in downtown Farmington. Hamdan has promoted retail businesses in downtown Farmington like Market on Oak, Urban Revival and BlueNose Coffee.
To see his videos, follow him on social media and check out his YouTube channel or posts on Facebook and Instagram.
Sollinger said: “What instantly bonded us together is our sense of humor because we take things pretty lightly, so instantly we are both joking around at the networking events and it is like we have been friends forever.”
FBA meets monthly at 7:30 a.m. on the first Tuesday of the month at Quick Ship Plus in downtown Farmington.
Hamdan said: “Humor was a way to get people interested in the page, and honestly now that I look back at it I have changed the way I am using humor now, and I feel like I am just doing the videos for me and friends and family and people who already know me and have worked with me. I like it and because it is fun."
