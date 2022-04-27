Signs of spring point to more ways to socialize outdoors with neighbors and a new Grab & Go Food Truck Event may be the perfect venue to reconnect.
Farmington Parks and Recreation Director Kellee Omlid said the city is looking forward to partnering with Empire Township to host the first Grab & Go from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 20, at Stelzel Ballfields in Empire Township, 19290 Chippendale Ave. West.
The ballfields south of the golf course are visible from Highway 3, just north of Farmington. The event will take place rain or shine.
“We hope this turns into a fun, community event for Farmington and Empire Township so we would do it annually,” Omlid said. Farmington and Empire work together on many parks and trails projects.
People can purchase food truck offerings to eat in the park or at home. Many picnic tables will be set up.
Organizers encourage families to ride their bikes and bring blankets and chairs.
Empire Township Deputy Clerk Dawn McCracken said they are also looking forward to the joint event. Empire is marketing the event on sandwich board signs in neighborhoods and in the ballfields.
“If our plan goes well, we want to continue to grow the event,” McCracken said.
Empire Parks and Recreation Chair Mike Carey said: “We are happy to partner with Farmington on this event, hoping this is the first of many great events together since Empire Township is a growing community, and we feel that it is very important to retain our small community feel and it’s events like this that help bring us together.”
The event will sell a diverse menu of savory entrees like Asian, burgers, pulled pork sandwiches, and two dessert trucks.
The 2022 food truck vendors booked so far include: BD Sammies, Blue Loon Concessions, Pretty Great Cheesecake, Schroder Concessions, and D&D Goodies.
“Our two communities both have parks and recreation commissions that brought the idea to us to see if we want to partner, and we said let’s get together and talk about the park projects each community has going on with trail projects and programs,” Omlid said.
Omlid said the event is a great way to welcome spring after a long winter.
“We host summer programs together with the camps and the puppet wagon (in Empire), and we were looking for another fun event and thought we could test the waters and see what kind of interest there is,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.