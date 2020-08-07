City of Farmington approves first round of eligible expenses
The Farmington City Council approved during Monday’s regular meeting submitting $668,827 in eligible COVID-19-related expenses for reimbursement by the federal CARES Act.
It is the first of three rounds the city will approve.
The other two rounds will include up to $500,000 for business grants.
Businesses of 50 or fewer employees have until Aug. 14 to apply for an up to $10,000 grant through the Small Business Relief Grant Program that the Dakota County Community Development Agency is administering. More information is at dakotacda.org.
The third round will include the remainder of the city’s CARES Act funding. That could include funding for M Health Fairview Ridges and the Farmington Area School District, which have contacted the city about the potential use of CARES Act dollars.
Fairview Ridges submitted a request to the city of Burnsville, and it plans to do so to other cities in Dakota and Scott counties served by the Burnsville-based hospital.
Fairview Ridges “dramatically altered almost every aspect of our operations,” placing “an extraordinary financial burden on our hospital that will not be covered by insurance reimbursements, the State of Minnesota, or the federal government,” Brian Knapp, vice president of operations, wrote in a July 16 letter to the city of Burnsville.
In addition to fielding requests from other entities, Finance Director Teah Malecha said if there is some funding left over, it could reimburse additional city of Farmington public safety wages.
To put the CARES Act funds in perspective, the city’s 2020 budgeted expenses were $13,805,263. Farmington received a total of $1.72 million with $500,000 going toward the business loan program.
Malecha said the city has taken a conservative approach in declaring eligible expenses in consultation with the city’s auditing firm.
CARES Act funding provides for reimbursement for necessary city of Farmington expenditures incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic from March 1 to Nov. 15, but not replacement of lost revenues.
The largest portion of the city’s first-round eligible expenses is for wages $416,687, largely in public safety but also in administration, communications, city hall, finance, building inspections, planning, engineering, streets, parks, Rambling River Center, liquor stores, solid waste and IT.
Next on the list is $237,376 for IT equipment, much of it related to setting up city buildings with the capability to conduct remote meetings and providing employees with the necessary equipment for telework. That amount also included a server upgrade for $138,112.
Another $14,763 was set aside for reimbursement of cleaning supplies, thermometers, personal protective equipment and building materials.
For about two months, most city of Farmington employees worked remotely from their homes.
Public facing services, such as Farmington’s Liquor Stores, the Ice Arena and Rambling River senior center, also required retrofitting in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Those locations included alterations, such as the installation of safety glass.
Parks programs
In other action, the City Council heard a report from Parks and Recreation Director Randy Distad about the roll out of more programming.
The Rambling River Center remains closed for normal hours, but it is hosting a weekly low-cardio impact class in the banquet room.
Distad said the class has attracted several participants who are able to spread out in the large room. He said the distancing is far enough that they can remove masks during the workout if they choose.
Other outdoor programs are continuing to be held at the center. All programs require pre-registration. Check the city’s website for an updated list of programs.
The Schmitz-Maki Ice Arena hosted several high school girls team workouts last Thursday and Friday. He said they allowed spectators in during the jamboree, as most parents wore masks and were able to spread out.
Distad said staff was allowed to disinfect team rooms and other portions of facility during 15 minute breaks between the practices. He said coaches have also chipped in to help keeping surfaces disinfected.
The Ice Arena also hosted a scrimmage between Farmington and Irondale last week with no issues.
He said the summer ice program will continue with hockey camps, which will have a no spectator rule.
Distad said youth programs have also seen increased use, such as those for Summer Adventure, soccer and T-ball.
He said the T-ball program has 99 participants.
“It is good to see people back out and participating in the programs,” Distad said.
He said about 40 people attended last week’s Music in the Park at Rambling River Park, and about 100 attended the Movie in the Park.
Upcoming events include the Music in the Park with the Riverside Rockettes on Aug. 26 at 7 p.m., and Sept. 12’s Movie in the Park “Frozen 2” at North Creek Park, 18200 Dunburry Ave. at dusk approximately 8 p.m.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
