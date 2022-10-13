Maggie Storlie seeks seat on Farmington School Board

Farmington School Board candidates running for three open seats on Nov. 8
Eight candidates filed to compete for three open seats on Farmington School Board in the Nov. 8 general election.
The candidates who filed by the Aug. 16 deadline were: David Barr, Kelsey Jezierski, Steven Tschetter, Sue Tullar, Melissa Gorman, Joe Fritz, Becky DeWilde and Maggie Storlie. Two candidates - Joe Fritz and Sue Tullar - did not submit responses.
The elected board members will serve four-year terms on the six-member School Board. Two current board members - Steve Corraro and Rebecca Kaletta - are not seeking reelection. Appointed Board Member Sue Dentinger did not file. She was appointed to serve the remainder of the term left vacant after longtime Board Member Melissa Sauser resigned in May due to a family move out of state.
Maggie Storlie
Age: 41
Family: Husband, Brian Storlie (local farmer and District 192 alumnus), and three proud district learners ranging in age from 8-14. Two golden retrievers and one badly behaved black farm cat.
Occupation: Emergency physician
Education: AAS in chemistry, BS in animal science Southern Illinois University; Doctorate of Medicine, University of Illinois
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: I was elected to student government board in college as well as a student board member for my county medical society in medical school. I have served on the medical executive committee at Northfield Hospital for several years.
Locally, I have volunteered to help with the book fair at our children’s schools and currently serve as uniform coordinator for the Farmington Dance Team at the high school. I serve several other local teams as a non-titled volunteer for dance and performance group uniform production and repair as a seamstress.
1) What differentiates you from the other candidates?
Unlike some of the other candidates, I am not being influenced by a small special interest group. My words, actions and beliefs are my own and I will vote this way if elected. I do not have a personal agenda or vendetta against our current School Board and past policies. I value academics over policies. I am a genuine, enthusiastic supporter of Farmington Schools and believe that a positive vision will translate into a better education experience for our learners and a better reputation for District 192.
2) What should District 192 be doing to become a district of choice for more students?
I would like to see the district focus on academic recovery and accountability as we move back into a traditional curriculum following the pandemic. One of the best ways to stay a district of choice is to make sure that we are also the employer of choice for our dedicated educator and staff team. They deserve appropriate compensation, support and expectations to perform at this high level. I want to see our district leaders clearly communicate goals and key initiatives to the public and engage more members of the community to take an active role in our public school system.
3) Do you agree with District 192’s approach to equity and inclusion? Why or why not?
Yes. I fully support equity and inclusion for all learners and staff within the district. I fully support integration of these ideals into our curriculum as a means of developing worldly perspective and intellectual growth. The ability examine ideas from multiple perspectives is fundamental for problem solving skills as adults, but also helps a learner better understand their own beliefs and reasoning. I support investigation and corrective action of any staff member or learner that does not portray these themes in our district.
4) If elected, describe how you would weigh your decision-making process based on your own views, other board member views, recommendations of advisory commissions and input from residents? How would you approach the decision if your views were contrary to other board members, a commission recommendation and/or citizen input?
Though I closely follow the School Board minutes, meetings and any published communication, this will be my first term serving. There will be a lot to learn about what issues the board has jurisdiction and what is governed by the state and other advisory councils.
I do feel that I have done a thorough job of presenting myself accurately and feel that if I am elected, it will be because I represent the voters of our district. I will listen thoroughly to all sources and will welcome feedback from all of our citizens, staff and learners. I guarantee that my views will not always align with the other board members. I am not afraid of this conflict, but will promise to be respectful of their perspective. I promise to vote with careful consideration and will ensure that my vote reflects the ideals that I have stressed in my campaign.
