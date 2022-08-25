Eight candidates will compete for three seats on Farmington School Board in the November general election.
Candidates discussed their views in interviews. Terms on the Farmington Independent School District 192 board are four years.
Maggie Storlie, 41, decided to run for school board because as a physician she is witnessing struggles youths are facing in the in-person, post-pandemic classroom. Storlie, 41, and her husband, Brian, are raising Annabelle, 13, Olivia, 12, and Harrison, 8, in Eureka Township.
She is transitioning to working full time in the emergency room at Northfield Hospital. Young people are struggling with behavioral regulation in terms of maintaining self-control and building attention spans for an in-person classroom day, she said. Storlie said many youths are facing social anxiety since many did not play sports during the pandemic and lived in somewhat of an isolated bubble.
“My reason for running is I do see some of the struggles post-pandemic, especially with education and mental health issues, and I see how there is an increased strain on teachers. I think we have amazing talent in terms of our staff and teachers, and we need to meet their needs and give them better resources to educate our kids,” Storlie said.
“I think the school board needs to find a balancing of everyone’s needs — balancing the needs of the district’s financial situation, and the needs of students after the pandemic, and we have to figure out the best way to divvy up our resources that is best for the district,” Storlie said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.