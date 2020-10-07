Decision part of system-wide changes announced
The M Health Fairview Clinic in Farmington will permanently close its doors by December as part of system-wide changes Fairview Health Services announced Oct. 5.
Farmington and Savage are among 16 clinics in Minnesota and Wisconsin that will close and be consolidated into remaining clinic and primary care locations by Dec. 4. The Farmington clinic, which opened in 2007, has not scheduled in-person visits since it transitioned to virtual-only care in April due to COVID-19.
Fairview plans to cut 900 jobs, slightly less than 3 percent of the total workforce. The system has about 1,200 open positions and employees will be encouraged to transition into new roles wherever possible, according to Fairview.
“These are incredibly difficult decisions that affect respected colleagues and friends,” Fairview President and CEO James Hereford said in a news release. “They are among the hardest decisions an organization must make. They are also critical to our future as a health system if we intend to provide the kind of breakthrough care that improves health outcomes, addresses staggering health disparities, and truly addresses the healthcare affordability crisis in our nation.”
Hereford said in a message to employees on Fairview’s website that the health system was “deeply impacted” by COVID-19, and it lost $163 million during the first six months of this year. Hereford told the Pioneer Press in an interview Fairview officials expect to lose $225 million to $250 million by the end of the year.
Other announced changes in the Fairview Health system include:
• Leasing Bethesda Hospital to Ramsey County to help address homelessness, pending Ramsey County Board approval;
• Changing St. Joseph’s Hospital to “create a one-stop campus” focused on health, housing and supportive services;
• Deploying a new ambulatory care model focused on health hubs to expand services across over 40 clinics and primary care locations;
• Implementing Emergency Psychiatric Assessment, Treatment and Healing units across the system;
• Several enhancements that Fairview says will improve patient outcomes and experiences. “Fairview will continue the conversion to single-occupancy hospital rooms across the system. These rooms increase flexibility, provide patients more privacy and enhance infection-prevention measure,” the news release said.
Fairview officials said the changes will “align costs, simplify the patient experience, deepen community partnerships and accelerate the system’s digital investments to prioritize health care affordability and health equity.”
“Our health system is taking several important steps forward to realize our bold vision to bring breakthrough care to more people, and to address the financial challenges all healthcare systems, including ours, are facing,” Hereford said.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
