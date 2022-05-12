Melissa Sauser touts District 192 progress
Longtime Farmington School Board Member Melissa Sauser is sad to say goodbye to Farmington, but proud of the progress made during her 11-and-a-half-year tenure.
She will soon move to Eagle Mountain, Utah, due to her husband landing a new job and their desire to be closer to family.
Sauser, who has served as past chair of School Board, has more recently served as the chair of the Intermediate School District 917 Board.
“The last couple of years have been tough on everyone, and I think it helped everyone gain more perspective when things slowed down and we have become more reflective,” Sauser said.
She said her family is ready to embark on a new start although it will be difficult to leave Farmington even though she knew this year would be her last on the board.
“The biggest challenge is that the impact of the pandemic is that education is changing and evolving, and more people are choosing other options and enrollment is down across the country,” Sauser said. “It is a problem here (in Farmington), but it is a problem everywhere,” she added because many families are choosing online or homeschooling.
“The difficulty with the district moving forward is how we maintain programs that we have and love an appreciate that are worthwhile while balancing the numbers,” she said. “When we (the board) see all the houses building up, the market is crazy which is good, but we don’t know who is coming in, and there is always that balance of who is coming in and what will we need.”
Serving as board chair during the pandemic was difficult, Sauser said. She said she needed to repeatedly remind parents protesting school mask requirements to remain calm and respect others during board meetings.
Sauser was glad to have had that leadership experience and challenge, and said she was grateful the district had the resources to use during the pandemic.
“The environment has been very polarizing even pre-pandemic during the last couple of presidential election cycles that have been bitter and nasty, and the decorum of engagement has become kind of disgusting,” Sauser said.
“A lot of times, I have learned on the board that people start thinking that they can change the world, and there are definite influences that a board has, but a board member is one person and a lot of times there are all these promises that people think they can do, but then get on the board and realize there are decisions you can make as a board,” Sauser said.
Sauser also served as chair of the Intermediate 917 board, a nine-member group that oversees District 917, which offers an alternative school, special needs education, and technical education for students from across the area.
During her tenure, the Farmington School Board hired two new superintendents and worked to improve policies and finances, she said.
“One thing I have really been proud of is the music program and how it’s grown,” Sauser said.
“Everyone knows I am passionate about music because I was always involved in band and I was a choir kid,” Sauser said. She said she enjoyed attending as many music programs as she could.
Farmington High band directors attended Sauser’s last board meeting to give her good wishes, as directors Erin Holmes and Bradley Mariska played the school song with band instruments.
Other board work she is proud to have contributed to is updating the district’s strategic plan.
“I have always enjoyed the strategic planning and was part of that process from before I was even on the School Board,” she said. She served on the tactics team when Superintendent Jason Berg was a math teacher.
“Our strategic plan is very grassroots, and we gather community members and teachers, and it constantly evolves and works,” she added.
The district deployed one-to-one personalized learning with iPads for all students during her tenure.
“I think between the strategic plan and the initiatives with the iPads that was over a decade ago we were uniquely positioned and prepared for distance learning and the pandemic,” she said.
“Getting the iPads one-to-one was part of that equity piece and we were able to identify students that didn’t have the Internet and figure out how to make it an equal playing field,” said Sauser.
One challenge the board has always faced is the funding gap between special education funding and the service it needs to provide, she said.
“The gap is so large that the amount needed would be enough to fund an elementary school of teachers and it has only grown,” she explained. “We need to help those kids and that’s important, but at the same time, we are missing other pieces.”
As a mother of a special-needs son, Sauser said she understands how each child needs to be able to achieve in school.
Aside from special education funding, Sauser says the state’s per pupil education funding formula should be simplified so districts have more choice.
“It is based on demographics and needs, that are important, but how do we make it so we can cater to everyone and there is more of a pot to share,” Sauser said.
She also served on the Minnesota School Board Association and the group’s scholarship committee, which award grants to student school board members.
“I loved working with student school board members, getting to meet them and know them, they are amazing youth from large to small districts from across the state,” she said.
The Farmington School Board added two student members during her time on the board.
“We wanted to have the students share their opinions, but we want it to be more than share their opinions, but they could be the conduit to share with students why decisions are made,” she said. “The bottom line is decisions are always about the kids.”
She said communication and transparency have improved during her time on the board.
In the last year, the board decided to broadcast its work sessions on the cable government channel, as well as on the district’s YouTube channel, just like regular board meetings.
“I like to say I hope that continues,” Sauser said. “My plea for community members and the community is to still be on top of that,” to make sure there is good communication and transparency, Sauser said. “Every issue comes down to communication.”
When asked if she will consider becoming a public servant in Utah, Sauser said: “I want to take time and figure things out, and get lay of the land and focus on family. But I can’t see myself not getting involved.”
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
