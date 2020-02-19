Terry Donnelly announces he will not seek re-election, higher office
Veteran Farmington City Councilor Terry Donnelly announced he will not seek re-election or higher office in a thoughtful address given to residents about the city’s gains and growing pains during his public service tenure.
Donnelly spoke Tuesday, Feb. 18, during the round table discussion at the regular council meeting inside city hall chambers.
By the end of this year, Donnelly will have served 19 consecutive years as a public servant on Farmington School Board and then elected to serve on Farmington City Council.
“This will be my last term on the Farmington City Council. I will not be running for re-election to the city council or for election to any other city office,” Donnelly said.
“I started this journey in the fall of 2008 when Farmington was going through some difficult times and I thought that I could bring some reason to a chaotic situation. Fortunately, enough voters agreed and I was elected to the city council,” he said.
The Great Recession put cities like Farmington through very tough times when no homes were built and foreclosures rates on existing homes were at historic highs, Donnelly said.
“My early council years were faced with some very tough decisions when the city staff was downsized and the city focused on services that were deemed essential. A no frills approach was the theme of the day,” said Donnelly.
“The proudest accomplishment of my first term on the city council was the hiring of our current city administrator, David McKnight because his hiring brought stability and strong leadership to the city administrator position that had not occurred for many years.”
When the economy started to improve, Donnelly decided to run for a second term on the council in 2012. His focus was to work with the council to improve the city’s finances and hold down city taxes.
“During the boom years, the city invested heavily in many city building projects under the assumption that the building boom would continue without end,” he said.
These city projects include building a new city hall, a new police station, a second fire station, a new maintenance facility and roads and bridge infrastructure for the Vermillion River Crossings commercial shopping center located off Hwy. 50.
The city infrastructure construction was designed and completed with a philosophy of build it and they will come, Donnelly said.
“The building boom halted abruptly and they didn’t come,” he said.
“However, the city and its taxpayers were on the hook to make the bond payments on the investments made for the future from a stagnant to a shrinking tax base – hence the hard times,” Donnelly said.
In 2016 when the economy was still improving, Donnelly decided to run for a third term because he articulated there were still hard decisions to be made to lead the city.
“These last three years on the council have been the most difficult years for me. There have been some very public and divisive decisions made by the council,” he said. “The low point of my entire tenure on the city council was the council’s handling of the police chief issue,” Donnell said.
“Going forward, the city needs to grow to ease the tax burden on residents. The simple fact is that the city needs more rooftops to attract businesses and new businesses to attract rooftops,” he said.
This is a Catch 22 situation that Donnelly admitted he has not figured out the answer to about how to attract more businesses although he wished he did have the answer, he said.
“A big deterrent to growth is the high tax rate in Farmington compared to its neighbors,” he said.
Donnelly pointed out how the City of Farmington has issued 33 new residential building permits in the last year compared to how the City of Lakeville has issued more than 550 new residential building permits last year.
“Tax rates are certainly not the only reason for this discrepancy, but they are a highly visibly factor,” he said.
Donnelly said “All the contributors to the city’s tax rate need to do everything possible to contain tax rates. Future councils should spend money wisely and take a lesson from the past and spend money when it is needed and not in anticipation of a future need that might never materialize.”
“I have tried to serve the residents of Farmington to the best of my ability – every decision I have made has been made in what I considered to be in the best interest of the city.
“My heartfelt thanks goes out to all the Farmington residents that have allowed me to serve them and have supported me these past many years,” Donnelly said.
“I must also thank my wife and family for supporting me on my quest to serve the Farmington community. My family has made many sacrifices to accommodate my service to the community and I want to thank them for that. This decision will allow me to spend more time with my family and especially my grandchildren – grandchildren are the best,” Donnelly added.
“I will finish out my last few months with the same zeal and Farmington first attitude that has guided me my entire public life,” he said.
Donnelly shared his humor in his familiar soft-spoken way by saying “My goal is get on my tractor on a very sunny day and ride into the sunset. I don’t own a horse so that is not an option.” Donnelly is a dairy farmer in Farmington and across the county.
“I think it is appropriate to share some words that are especially relevant in today’s world,” he said, that the century-old words of wisdom that are not taken from a Facebook post or internet blog.
Donnelly quoted the Bible in the book of James, Chapter 1, Verse 19 as his life philosophy: “Everyone should be quick to listen, slow to speak and slow to become angry.”
With heavy emotion in his voice, Donnelly said “Farmington is a great city; America is a great country. God bless Farmington and God bless America. Thank you for the memories.”
