Pat Pariseau served in the Senate for 21 years
Patricia Pariseau, who served the Farmington and Lakeville area in the Minnesota Senate for 21 years, died on Nov. 13 after a decade of losing herself bits at a time to dementia, her obituary said.
Pariseau moved to the rural Farmington farm owned by husband Kenneth’s family in July 1960 after they married. Pat and Kenneth Pariseau had six children. Kenneth died in 2006.
Pat Pariseau was a Farmington School Board member and worked for two U.S. senators before being elected to the Minnesota Senate in 1989 when she won a special election to fill out the two years left on the term of Darril Wegscheid, DFL-Apple Valley, who resigned.
During her time in the Senate, Pariseau served as assistant minority leader and championed causes related to the outdoors, natural resources and the 2nd Amendment.
When she retired in 2010, she was the lead Republican on the Senate Environment and Natural Resource Committee and worked on the right to hunt and fish constitutional amendment and many other pieces of outdoor-related laws.
Before retiring from the Senate, she in carried the high-profile concealed carry gun permit bill — a piece of legislation she struggled to see enacted for a decade.
State Rep. Pat Garofalo, R-Farmington, said at time that Pariseau deserved 100% credit for passing it into law.
He said on Monday that it was her signature piece of legislation.
“Senator Pariseau was a role model for what we all want from legislators,” Garofalo said. “She was honest, persistent and strong. To this day, our state is a better place because of Senator Pariseau’s service to our state.”
At the time of her retirement Republican Party of Minnesota Chairman Tony Sutton said: “For over two decades, Senator Pat Pariseau has served the people of Minnesota with great integrity and intelligence. As a true citizen legislator, Pat worked tirelessly on behalf of her constituents to make our state a better place.”
Pariseau loved the outdoors and was known for target shooting behind the barn on the family’s 120-acre farm, a 2010 Dakota County Tribune story said.
She also once went alligator hunting down South with a group of women.
Pariseau was elected seven times to represent the Farmington and Lakeville area in District 37 and later 36.
She said she retired from the Senate to spend more time with family.
“I felt I wasn’t seeing enough of my kids, I wasn’t seeing enough of my sisters — only one of my sisters lives in the general area — and I don’t see enough of my local friends because I’m always here,” Pariseau told the Dakota County Tribune at the time.
She also cited redistricting as a reason to retire, noting the next to two Senate elections were for two-year terms.
“It would be constant traipsing around and passing out literature and answering questions,” she said. “So I thought, ‘What the heck.’ ”
She was succeeded in the Senate by Dave Thompson, R-Lakeville, whom she endorsed in the 2010 election.
Pat was born Aug. 10, 1936, to Mary and James Wright in St. Paul. She attended St. Casmir’s Catholic school and Johnson High School in St. Paul. Pat attended Ravenswood Hospital Nursing School in Chicago Illinois and became a registered nurse.
She loved music, playing piano, knitting, painting and many other creative pursuits, her obituary said.
Pat was preceded in death by Kenneth; parents Mary and James Wright; sisters Jacqueline Kaye and Lillian Wilhelmy; and granddaughter Caroline Ann Cortes.
She is survived by her children; Sue (Kevin), Doug (Marcia), Penny (Bruce), Linda, Barb, Jackie; sisters Kath and Mary Lee; 13 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held at a future date. Condolences can be sent to 5964 200th St. W., Farmington, MN 55024.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Farmington Food Shelf, operated by 360 Communities at https://360communities.org/ or 501 E. Highway 13, Suite 112, Burnsville, MN 55337.
