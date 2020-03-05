A new church will plant roots in downtown Farmington with a vision of becoming a living hope for all who worship together.
The Living Hope Christian Family Church will be a non-denominational, Christian church that will worship in a leased space at 400 Third St. on the corner of Oak Street in downtown Farmington.
The church will welcome the community to its 10 a.m. Sunday worship after it opens in the middle of March after internal building construction is complete.
Pastors Linda and David Cross have been leading the Christian Family Church of Lakeville in a leased space in the Heritage Center since 2014.
“We changed the name because we have moved to Farmington, and we decided upon Living Hope because we consider our faith in Christ Jesus as a living hope because he is alive and lives in us and we wanted a name that depicts life,” said Linda Cross. The new church name is based on a Bible scripture from the book of Peter.
“We knew you needed to get your own building in order to grow,” she said, adding how the congregation will now have its own space to host special events.
“Our goal is to win souls, make disciples and build the church and we have a heart to reach this area and the world as with Bible schools,” she said.
The couple will celebrate 46 years of marriage this year, and both love to preach as licensed and ordained ministers. They began working in ministry in 1985 after both graduating from Rhema Bible College in Tulsa, Oklahoma. As natives to Faribault, they returned after graduation to launch a church called Harvest Time Bible Church. After building this church in Faribault for 18 years, they decided to move to Arizona to start another church where they were for nine years. The Crosses moved back to Minnesota to be closer to family. They have two children, four grandchildren and one great grandson.
The Crosses, who have been leading churches for 35 years, also work full-time jobs outside of the ministry. David works as a banking mortgage underwriter, and Linda works as a licensed, insurance broker for supplemental insurance plans.
“Our focus is to bring hope to people, especially in the age we live where there is so much stress and concerns that people need to have a living hope,” she said.
David Cross said: “Our primary focus will be to love one another, love God by serving the Lord together because everyone does have a place in the overall scheme of things and our hearts are to be a blessing to people.”
In 2017, the couple founded an online Bible School in Mexico that has graduated youths who live in Mexico, El Salvador and Honduras. “We don’t take recreational vacations – our vacations are ministerial related,” he said.
The couple looks forward to welcoming the community. It will host an early morning, weekday prayer coffee hour and different women’s ministry meetings, seminars and webinars. When they get to know Farmington, the church plans to host a business expo to allow local businesses the chance to network and share their business, products or services. The church aims to host a Thursday evening worship service called “P3,” which stands for Praise, Promise and Prayer.
“We believe our faith is real and that the answer to every problem is in God’s word – he has a promise for every problem,” she said.
The weekly church service will be live streamed via Facebook and YouTube. Check out the church at www.livinghopecfc.com or contact the Crosses at 952-228-0168.
Linda said: “It is more than just coming together on Sunday mornings, but we want to expand our ministry and be involved and become a blessing to the community for youth and children and we want to be a living hope.”
David said: “It wasn’t until we got into our own building over 30 years ago that we started growing in Faribault, and we know God has opened the doors for us here in Farmington and we are so excited and expecting the Lord to do great things.”
