First-term lawmaker is facing Zach Duckworth
State Sen. Matt Little, DFL-Lakeville, is seeking a second term this fall after he was elected in 2016.
Little is facing a challenge from current Lakeville Area School Board Chairman Zach Duckworth, who received the Republicans’ endorsement this spring.
It is expected to be a close race as the district has been represented in the Senate from 1989-2016 by Republicans, and the district includes current Republican state Reps. Jon Koznick and Rep. Pat Garofalo, who are seeking their fourth and ninth terms, respectively.
The newspaper interviewed Duckworth – a National Guard member, volunteer firefighter and Realtor – when he made his announcement in January. That story is at tinyurl.com/y2bqmqxp.
Little was elected to the Lakeville City Council in 2010 at 25 years old, and he served two terms as mayor before running for Senate. He defeated former Farmington City Council Member Tim Pitcher 50.25 to 49.66 percent.
“This is the first campaign for me as a married man and as a father,” said Little, who is married to Coco, and they have a preschool age daughter. “There is a lot more meaning to the work that I’m doing. The work I’m doing now is to make this a better place for my daughter.
“My perspective has changed dramatically. I feel more grounded than ever before.”
He said among the issues that he’s most proud of are his work to establish Metro Mobility in Lakeville, a measure to make insulin more accessible and affordable to people with diabetes, and infrastructure projects for Senate District 58.
“It doesn’t matter what party you are in,” Little said of Metro Mobility. “We needed to have that service for people to be independent.”
The dial-a-ride bus service is for senior citizens and others with mobility issues to get rides to places like the grocery store and medical appointments.
The Alec Smith Emergency Insulin Bill that Little co-authored passed during a special session this year. It provides diabetic patients with emergency access to insulin, and manufacturers who refuse to participate in the program are fined.
He said he also worked on the Prescription Drug Price Transparency Act that requires drug makers to report the reasons for price increases and provide other information about the cost of manufacturing, marketing and distributing drugs.
Among the infrastructure projects that Little said he helped support were funding for the Lake Byllesby hydroelectric dam, rehabilitation of Whitetail Woods Park, and water and sewer projects for Lakeville and Randolph.
No bonding bill was passed this year after Republicans asked Gov. Tim Walz to end his emergency powers related to the COVID-19 pandemic before it would advance the bonding bill in the House.
Little said it was awful that the bonding bill didn’t get passed due to a deep divide on the emergency powers resolution.
He said he offered a bill that would have ended the governor’s emergency powers if the new COVID-19 case rate dipped below a certain number, but the measure went nowhere.
“Everyone needs roads, bridges, clean water and sewer systems, the nuts and bolts of what government provides,” Little said of the bonding bill. “These are vitally important to the future of these cities.”
Some of those were in Senate District 58, which includes Lakeville, Farmington and the rural areas to the south and east.
“It’s the best of all worlds in my opinion,” Little said of serving the district. “I get to represent my hometown and Farmington, which has a deep and long history, along with the agriculture industry and all of these great small towns.”
He said representing the diverse constituency means there are a lot of needs to address to make everyone successful.
“We are all people with similar problems and similar worries,” he said. “It is OK that we are different.”
He said talking to people all over the political spectrum is what is going to heal the political divide.
“We all need to get out from behind the keyboard and start talking to each other,” he said.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
