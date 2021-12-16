Light up your nights and take a drive across Farmington to see the festive decorations of 24 registered homes in the city who are lighting up neighborhoods this season.
These residences have signed up to let their inner Clark Griswald shine from the classic holiday film "'Christmas Vacation."
The tour homes have committed to turning on lights from Saturday, Dec. 4 up until Friday, Dec. 31.
Follow the holiday light map created in Google or download the PDF with all of the addresses - Holiday light tour address list.
Please contact Recreation Supervisor Ryan Hayes with any questions at RHayes@FarmingtonMN.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.