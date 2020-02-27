Farmington Council Member Joshua Hoyt has launched his mayoral campaign by asking residents to become involved to create a stronger, more unified city.
Hoyt came onto the Farmington city government scene in November 2018 when he won a successful write-in campaign. He garnered 2,336 votes among the eight City Council candidates.
His supporters led a campaign via social media posts and videos where Hoyt spoke to residents, took questions and heard concerns. Hoyt listened and learned about the work local leaders were doing related to small business, the school district, faith communities and more.
Hoyt entered the council race two years earlier than he planned, as he said he intended to run for council in 2020. Hoyt’s decision was moved up when he saw how the community was upset after the city parted ways with the former police chief. This action led to a public outcry from residents who spoke about a loss of faith in city government and lack of transparency.
“I already had intentions of wanting to run and be involved, but I wanted to spend those years just getting up to speed and learning about what are the intricacies and workings of government, so that I did not need to learn on the job,” Hoyt said.
Farmington Mayor Todd Larson announced last spring he would not seek another term.
As a veteran and a U.S. Marine, Hoyt, 40, is owner of Veteran Design Build Inc. He said he has strong support from his wife Christy, who is a middle school educator. The couple are raising two children who attend Farmington Public Schools.
When asked why he wants to become the mayor, Hoyt said: “For me, it came down to leadership and my personal viewpoint as leadership by example where I have learned and I have spent my career understanding what it means to be an effective leader.
“When I look at the position of mayor, I look at it as you are the community champion, you are the vision, the voice and you are someone people look to for leadership and inspiration, and that position should be someone who is beating the drum about all things Farmington and promoting Farmington,” he said.
Hoyt admits he likes learning about government, even though he still has a lot to learn. Hoyt said he likes to get into details through research and listening in order to find solutions.
“There is a huge learning curve in city government and that is not just policies, procedures and decision making, but that is the workings of putting personal goals and ambitions aside for the betterment of the residents,” Hoyt said.
“We have to work collaboratively and at the end of the day you work for the residents and nothing is ever going to change about that. You can go in with all the personal motives you want but if you do not work together it becomes self-serving and not community serving,” Hoyt said.
When asked how he would lead Farmington forward, Hoyt said: “The first thing is to have an idea of the identity of that community because that question could be posed about any city because each city has its own identity, it own constraints and its own opportunities, but the city of Farmington is very unique because we are unique in the context we have a geographical location that presents some constraints and it also gives us great opportunities,” Hoyt said.
He said his mayoral campaign platform will be leadership by example.
“I am not talking about residents attending meetings or reading up on all the literature, but I am talking about residents continuing to work together with other residents to promote Farmington from within and that can be our greatest strength and our single greatest asset is our ability to rally together around a common cause, and when Farmington is that cause, we are going to experience that growth,” Hoyt said.
He said Farmington has grown so fast that there are residents who don’t know downtown Farmington and what the previous 100 years of the city were about.
The job of a new mayor and council will be to continue to build the understanding with longtime residents and new residents about how the city was founded while not losing the connectedness of the community, Hoyt said.
“The most important thing is continuing to get our small businesses to grow because that shows viability for the next business and that gives reinforcement to someone who says I am going to open up a daycare because I have the support from my community,” Hoyt said.
Hoyt has been listening to residents’ concerns and worked with faith and city leaders to find solutions when the town lost its only grocery store in December.
In the past couple years, Hoyt founded a Farmington suicide support group after he was affected by deep grief and despair when his father took his life when Hoyt was a teenager serving in the military. Hoyt has recently been appointed to serve as a leader on a new Dakota County suicide task force.
Hoyt serves on Dakota Communications Center Board of Directors and the Dakota Broadband Board.
“I have seen what previous mayors have done and I need to continue on that path, and I feel I am already doing a lot of that work and I am putting myself out there,” Hoyt said.
If elected this fall, Hoyt looks forward to continuing the work to unify, strengthen and grow Farmington.
“It is an opportunity to lead with my skill set and my strengths as being a collaborator and working effectively within an organization, and if I fast forward and said in four years how would I measure the first term as a mayor? It would be did we have further unifying of our community and did we continue to grow from within?”
