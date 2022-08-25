Eight candidates compete for three seats
Eight candidates will compete for three seats on Farmington School Board in the November general election.
Eight candidates will compete for three seats on Farmington School Board in the November general election.
Candidates discussed their views in interviews. Terms on the Farmington Independent School District 192 Board are four years.
Joe Fritz, 45, who has been a Farmington resident for 20 years, decided to run because “I do care about the education of the kids and I think we need to focus more on that, and we have gotten away from the basics.” Fritz said he is recently married to his wife, Rachel, and they are raising three children.
“Everything is so much about politics in the last couple of years, and I do not feel school should be a place for that, and especially on the school board, but I am also all about improving the special needs and special education funding that has been underfunded for a decade and now we are facing a deficit,” Fritz said.
Working in the HVAC industry, Fritz is a business owner who considers himself a good people person who worked in sales for years. He coached youth baseball and football and has volunteered time to the Rambling River senior center in downtown Farmington.
“I like talking to people and engaging and chatting with people who disagree and we can talk through it — we all have opinions and there is always some common ground,” Fritz said. “I will be a lightning rod, one way or the other, and not in an arrogant way or disrespectful way, but I have no problem chatting about things, and I just think as a school system we should put kids first,” he added.
Fritz said the district needs find more ways to reduce racism and bullying.
