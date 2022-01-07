Farmington residents expected
to vote Nov. 8 on parks project
In 10 months, Farmington residents are expected to cast votes in a special city parks and recreation referendum that, if approved, would bring new recreation and life to Jim Bell Park and Preserve.
Farmington Parks and Recreation Director Kellee Omlid said she is eagerly excited to launch the first step of that process at the Jan. 3 regular City Council meeting.
“As part of the process, an advisory committee will be formed and it will meet three times to review materials, offer input and listen to other stakeholders,” Omlid said.
She said city staff proposed that the advisory committee would have broad representation and include City Council members.
The advisory committee will meet between February and July. The committee’s mission will be to provide feedback about recreation needs and wants. City staff will pick representatives from the following groups:
- Farmington Parks and Recreation Commission
- Local sports team leadership from baseball, football, hockey, lacrosse, soccer, and softball
- Youth members
- Young students and adults with disabilities
- Community members
- A representative from Farmington Rambling River Center senior center
The council approved the formation of the Jim Bell Park and Preserve Master Plan Advisory Committee and agreed this stakeholder representation will initiate the process in advance of a park referendum.
Omlid plans to serve on the advisory committee along with council representatives Steve Wilson and Katie Bernhjelm. Other representatives will include those from the school district; a contracted engineer; Jeremy Pire, parks and recreation supervisor; and Lynn Gorski, assistant city administrator.
City administrative staff will be in contact with Jason Berg, superintendent for the Farmington School District, who will be asked to be involved with the advisory council.
The last time the city park space underwent a master plan was in 2007, and it was determined that it needed to be updated to reflect the community’s needs and wants.
The council approved at the Dec. 20 council meeting an agreement with Hoisington Koegler Group Inc. to update the park master plan for a fee not to exceed $64,000. The council agreed HKGI will provide education to the community and residents about the upcoming Nov. 8 referendum. HKGI will provide city staff with referendum support. The firm will also create a 3D model of the proposed parks and recreation project.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.