New shop specializes in Asian cultural tattoos
A new Farmington tattoo business called JG Legend Ink was named to honor the life and memory of the business owner’s brother.
Tattoo artist and business owner Johnson Guzman, 35, was inspired to name his new business JG Legend Ink after his brother who died tragically. The two brothers were close and his older brother Jackson Guzman was also an artist.
“We had the same skill sets and he passed away in 2014 at 30 years old,” Guzman said. “He made me better and now I am here.
“I want to take something bad and I am moving forward to make something better of myself and I understand there is no life if there is no change,” he said. “After my brother passed it was hard, and today I want to keep a positive mindset.
“I didn’t want to give up on my dreams because I had set my goals and I wanted to accomplish it,” he said.
His longtime dream has been to own his own tattoo business.
JG Legend Ink, located next door to Overstock Outlet, is at 705 Eighth St., off Highway 3. The new business is on the northern end of the commercial building owned by Sajid “Sam” Haque and Triton Properties. Haque received a Farmington Economic Development Authority redevelopment and property reinvestment grant in July. The matching grant funded upgrades to make the bathroom Americans for Disability Act compliant.
Johnson Guzman learned the artistry of tattooing from a tattoo apprenticeship in Kansas City, Missouri.
“I started practicing on friends,” Guzman said, sharing he always loved drawing, sketching and discovered he had a natural talent for drawing. Tattoo art became a natural fit for him as artistic expression and a profession.
Guzman said he is considered to be a realistic tattoo artist who specializes in black and gray images done in medium, light and dark tones. He will also create specialized tattoos with color ink if clients desire.
The city of Farmington hosted a ribbon cutting in the past week with city officials, local businesses, family and friends.
Guzman said it was fun to meet city staff and elected officials who celebrated with him, and his family was able to share special food with the guests.
“I have invested a lot of time, and it is not easy getting your business started - it takes a lot of sacrifices but it is worth it in the end,” he said.
The business is a family affair. Guzman looks forward to working alongside his wife, Monica, who will do microblading and more artistic and cosmetic tattoos. His brother, Bobby, will manage the shop.
The couple make a home in the area and are raising three boys, Damiyen, 17, Nixon, 9, and Legend, 18 months.
“In the future, I want to offer apprenticeships to help upcoming artists get their license and get their careers going,” he said.
When asked why he likes the art of tattooing, Guzman said: “I have always been a talented artist and I enjoy doing it - it is like meditation for me and it brings me joy and it relaxes my mind and helps me become stress free.”
Guzman’s favorite tattoos designs fall under the category of Asian art, he said, adding how he loves to create detailed, cultural drawings and images of old Asian statues where the tattoos can showcase his talent with tones and shading.
“Every piece is a challenge but I enjoy doing them,” Guzman said. “I want to honor my brother and make him proud and this is the best way I can.”
JG Legend Ink hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday noon to 9 p.m.
For tattoo inquiries, contact www.jglegendink@gmail.com, on social media platforms Instagram and Facebook at jglegend, or call 651-565-1978.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
