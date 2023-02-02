JG Legend Ink tattoo shop opens in Farmington

Entrepreneur Johnson Guzman recently opened a new tattoo shop called JG Legend Ink named in honor of his brother. The shop is located at 705 Eighth St., in Farmington off Highway 3.

 Submitted photo

New shop specializes in Asian cultural tattoos

A new Farmington tattoo business called JG Legend Ink was named to honor the life and memory of the business owner’s brother.

Tags

Load comments