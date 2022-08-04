City explores resources to bring
new grocery store to Farmington
Four months ago Hy-Vee Inc. announced it would not build a grocery store in Farmington on land it purchased in Vermillion River Crossings more than five years ago.
This news was hard to take for many residents. Many became more impatient when the city’s only downtown grocery store Family Fresh closed its doors in December 2019.
This closure meant the city could be considered a “food desert” since there was no grocery store in the city limits outside of a Dollar Tree and a few convenience stores. There are several grocery shopping options for those who drive or use grocery delivery or pickup. Many seniors in downtown Farmington no longer drive and there are other residents who do not have transportation. They have begun to realize the challenges of living in a city that is a grocery desert.
Community Development Director Samantha DiMaggio spoke about the city’s challenges to land a new grocery store when she was a featured speaker on a panel called “Addressing Food Deserts: Real Estate Challenges and Solutions” held July 20 at the Hutton House in Medicine Lake. The conference was hosted by the Minnesota Commercial Real Estate for Women – a career association providing networking programs.
DiMaggio explained the conference topics discussed focused on how good food is important to strengthening urban, suburban, and rural communities. She said the panel talked about how a rapidly changing world is driving changes in how food access issues are addressed, and how real estate issues impact potential strategies. The speakers discussed challenges and potential solutions to provide communities with access to healthy food whether that is through a temporary food distribution site or attracting a grocery store.
“The formal definition of a food desert is about 10-mile radius, and so we are not actually a food dessert,” she said.
She said the city reached out to the state to inquire if there were any funding sources that could be used to entice a grocery store to Farmington.
Many seniors and residents who live downtown do not have access to transportation, DiMaggio said.
“Since they have no access to public transportation, this adds another layer to the challenge and we are trying to be classified as a food desert because that may open up certain types of funding based on that,” she added.
“We are continuing to tell our story because you never know who is in the crowd, and that can help us gather as many people who can help us as we look for resources,” DiMaggio said.
Aldi Corporation still owns land within Vermillion River Crossings. The city has been in communication with Aldi corporate executives. They confirm the global German grocery chain still plans to build a new grocery store in Vermillion River Crossings in the future, but they have not released a timeline to break ground.
“They (Aldi) do not think there is enough to draw in traffic now without another partner,” DiMaggio said. Aldi usually constructs its grocery stores next to an existing big box store or other grocery store.
“We are trying to talk about not having a grocery store in the key areas of downtown, and how it is a real struggle for our downtown core pocket,” said DiMaggio.
“We know it is frustrating for the public, but now with the high cost of land, the higher costs to build and the challenges with finding workers,” she explained all of these factors make it more challenging for a grocery chain to consider building in Farmington.
The city has recently reached out to a couple grocery companies that are looking at the city’s demographics.
When Family Fresh closed nearly three years ago, many smaller grocer chains at that time did not consider coming to Farmington because Hy-Vee said it would build within five years.
“They were afraid to come in because of Hy-Vee, but now it will make it more appealing, and that demographic will be more promising for the community and we are doing our due diligence to talk to new people and look at new concepts and tell our story and tell others about the land for sale,” DiMaggio said. Hy-Vee Inc. and its real estate partners are working to sell the land in Vermillion River Crossings.
“We have met with developers who own land, and we are all telling our stories to get the news out about the land for sale,” DiMaggio said.
Other agricultural land may be considered to build a potential grocery store, she explained, although there will need to be other benchmarks met in terms of population and income demographics, she added.
When she worked for Shakopee, DiMaggio said residents took part in a write-in campaign to attract business. This may be an option for Farmington residents.
“You can start a write-in campaign or a grassroots effort, and we can continue to make sure we have land available and infrastructure available,” she said.
But with today’s reality with the high cost of land and to build along with the higher costs of groceries and challenges in finding workers, DiMaggio admits “It is the perfect storm.”
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
