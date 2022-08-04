Farmington Community Development Director speaks on panel

Community Development Director Samantha DiMaggio spoke about the city’s challenges to land a new grocery store when she was a featured speaker on a panel called “Addressing Food Deserts: Real Estate Challenges and Solutions” held July 20 at the Hutton House in Medicine Lake. The conference was hosted by the Minnesota Commercial Real Estate for Women – a career association providing networking programs.

 Submitted photo from City of Farmington

City explores resources to bring

new grocery store to Farmington 

