Leaders needed to coordinate
three festival events
Summer festivals serve as a venue for residents and neighbors to congregate and have fun with events like Farmington’s annual Kiss the Pig fundraiser and the wacky Farmington Dew Days Bed Races.
Dew Days lead organizers Holly Bernatz and Holly Shearer are looking forward to festival fun this summer, but they need additional volunteers to ensure the 2022 Dew Days is a go this June.
For the past few years, Bernatz has used her professional skills in marketing, social media and website design to boost the festival that drew a large crowd last year. Bernatz is the owner of Beyond Design, a graphic design company in Farmington that specializes in small businesses.
Like other city festivals, Bernatz said: “This only exists because of volunteers, and if you don’t have volunteers, you don’t have a festival, and that really is the bottom line.”
Shearer has devoted 10 years to leading the Farmington Ambassador program. Shearer, now a Lakeville resident, believes in the college scholarship program and gives of her time to volunteer year round to recruit into participants and lead the young female ambassadors to events around the state. The program aims to help young women gain confidence, public speaking skills and friendships.
The city of Farmington does not fund expenses for the program.
Both women are optimistic but are worried about the future of Dew Days if volunteers do not step up.
Last year’s 2021 Dew Days was rescheduled to September and was reduced to a one-day event due to the pandemic. The 2020 Farmington Dew Days was canceled due to COVID-19.
“It is easy to let something go,” Shearer said. Both women are determined to find enough volunteers to step forward to help run the events.
Bernatz said the festival can serve as a way to bring neighbors together after the pandemic forced people to isolate at home.
“It is time to reengage and get to know your neighbors and community members,” Bernatz said.
Bernatz and Shearer will be at a Dew Days booth during the Farmington Community EXPO 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 5, at Farmington High School.
“Our goal is to use the Community Expo as a way to connect with community members,” Bernatz said. “We do have people stepping up, we just need more people to step up.”
Some other cities that have canceled summer festivals face challenges to get it reignited, they said.
“Trust me, from another city’s perspective, it breaks your heart,” Shearer said.
She said West St. Paul did not hold its summer festival for a few years and now organizers are try to reignite interest.
Dew Days volunteer opportunities are open for leaders of the Grand Day Parade, vendor fair, and sponsorships.
Both women reminds residents the city does not run Dew Days and does not provide funds for it.
The public is welcome to attend the next Dew Days committee meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 10, at the Rambling River Center. Interested volunteers can connect on Dew Days Facebook or email info@farmingtondewdays.com.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.