It only takes 30 seconds for car thieves to steal a catalytic converter by sliding under the vehicle and using a small, battery-operated saw to cut it off from the exhaust system.
Farmington Police and Impact Auto in Farmington are partnering to reduce the car part thefts and install 50 autos with serial numbers as part of a grant through the Catalytic Converter Theft Prevention Pilot Project.
Impact Auto, a repair shop in operation for 11 years in Farmington, has been in the downtown district for the past three and a half years and is run by partners Jimi Brown, Greg Cummings and Scott Davids.
“Ultimately, any one of these catalytic converter anti-theft products won’t probably stop a guy from stealing a converter at 2 in the morning, but it will at least stop the pipeline of him selling it off to someone where he is getting the money,” Brown said. “But when the pipeline is disrupted, in theory, this action could prevent the theft.
“If they take the risk of taking the time to cut the converter off and they can’t get rid of it, then hopefully that will eliminate this from happening,” he added.
Catalytic converter theft has been going on for decades and two major metal recycling plants in Minneapolis and St. Paul are where car thieves often sell the parts.
The Minnesota Legislature appropriated funds to the Minnesota Commerce Department to promote pilot project in 2021.
The Commerce Fraud Bureau is administering the program along with the Automobile Theft Prevention Program. In April 2022, the CFB began distributing 16,000 individual label kits available for free. The catalytic converter marking campaign began in March 2022, along with the partnership with local law enforcement agencies, community organizations, and businesses that host the events. The kits have all be designated for use.
“There are products that you can buy to have your mechanic apply this as well, so it doesn’t mean you’re completely out of being able to do this, prevent the theft,” Brown said.
“The easiest thing you can do is to have your mechanic shop or if you want to do it at home, you can buy a high temperature orange paint (designed for cars) and paint it,” Brown said.
Catalytic converters filter exhaust, but a car continues to run if a converter is stolen, but a car produces a loud noise without it.
“They can have it off the car in 20 to 30 seconds,” Brown said.
The remedy to replace a catalytic converter can be an big investment.
“It is very expensive and on average, it can be anywhere from $800 to $1,000 or more, a converter is probably one of the most expensive components in a car, and it is for sure one of the most expensive parts of the exhaust, it has precious metals in it that make it so valuable,” he said.
Car thieves can sell the converters for $75 to $100 per unit, Brown explained.
Some vehicles are manufactured with up to four catalytic converters as part of the car’s exhaust system.
“It (the crime) has gotten increasingly popular in the last two to three years, and even pre-pandemic,” Brown said.
When this crime happens, car owners need to call their local police department and fill out a report.
Impact Auto is not receiving any financial compensation for taking part in the program.
“We have a really good relationship with the local police department, and we work on most of the police officers’ cars,” Brown said.
Impact Auto applies a label on the catalytic converter and uses an etches a serial number on the metal, which can be entered into an online data base.
For more information, contact the Minnesota Commerce Fraud Bureau at mnfraud.bureau@state.mn.us or call 651-539-1617.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
