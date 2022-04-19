Grocer giant plans to sell land
at Vermillion River Crossings
Hy-Vee will not build a grocery store or bring helpful smiles any aisles in Farmington.
Six years ago, Hy-Vee bought land within the Vermillion River Crossings commercial development, and residents were excited. But years passed and many lost patience waiting for Hy-Vee to build in the large commercial space located off Highway 50, as the land sat empty.
In the past couple of years, when asked Hy-Vee did not reply when it would break ground on a new store.
Farmington Mayor Joshua Hoyt said during an interview Tuesday that Hy-Vee informed the city of its intentions to sell the land.
“It confirms what we have suspected all along that they had no intentions to build all along,” Hoyt said.
“That is why we executed the development agreement, and we will expect to be paid back our assessments on the land,” Hoyt added. “I do not have faith that they (Hy-Vee) will sell the land, I will believe it when I see a sign up there, and when they put a dollar figure up on it."
Many downtown residents and seniors have been communicating with city leaders and staff about the need for a local grocery store because many residents no longer drive or have a car. The town’s only grocery store Family Fresh closed its doors Dec. 20, 2019, in downtown Farmington.
Farmington Community Development Director Samantha DiMaggio said she and Lynn Gorski, the new city administrator, sat down last week with Phil Hoey, who works in the real estate division for Hy-Vee, the grocer giant headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.
Hoey reported to city officials how Hy-Vee Corporate will be willing to sell the land.
“The community has felt for a long time and wants to know if they are coming and other businesses want to know, and we said we want to know how to accommodate them,” DiMaggio said in an interview. “We know there is a need in the community for a grocery store."
She said Hy-Vee knew that Farmington did not have a grocery store within city limits for the past few years.
The city of Farmington staff continually worked to touch base with Hy-Vee officials every few months to see if there was progress or a timeline in the works. The staff were told Hy-Vee still had intentions of building a grocery store.
“Their Lakeville store has been great store for them, and 60 percent of the shoppers are Farmington residents, and this was a concern on their part,” DiMaggio said.
Hy-Vee officials did not think the population on the south side of town in Farmington had the population density to support a new grocery store.
DiMaggio asked if Hy-Vee Corporate could build a smaller grocery store in Farmington.
Hy-Vee said its customer base likes the convenience of online shopping with Aisles Online that calls for more square footage.
In addition, they explained how Hy-Vee customers demand specialty areas in the store since customer service is what the chain has been known for, DiMaggio said.
Even though the news is not optimal, the fact that the land will be sold will be ultimately good news for Farmington residents, DiMaggio said.
Farmington is not the only city holding an empty bag in terms of not getting a grocery store after years of waiting.
Hy-Vee will not build grocery stores in other Twin Cities areas it has purchased land, including the cities of Blaine, Chaska, Maple Grove and West St. Paul.
The Des Moines Register, a daily newspaper in Iowa, reported that Hy-Vee Corporate laid off 121 employees in a restructuring effort at the corporate office in March. The Register reported Hy-Vee employs around 93,000 employees at more than 285 stores in eight midwestern states. Next year, the company plans to expand into the Southeast and open 21 new stores by 2025.
Hy-Vee’s President and Chief Operating Officer Jeremy Gosch said in a release: “As customers’ shopping patterns have changed over the pandemic, we’ve determined that there is a need for larger store formats that these current sites simply are not able to accommodate.”
The St. Paul Business Journal reported in February that Hy-Vee sold six Minnesota locations in a leaseback deal that totaled more than $88 million.
During the last two years, DiMaggio said Farmington has taken calls and inquiries from other grocery businesses who were interested but hesitant when discovering Hy-Vee intended to build a new store.
“The perception is that the city is not doing anything to get a grocery store into town, but the reality is that we are always in conversations with prospective businesses that to want to come here,” DiMaggio said.
“One of the threats has long been that our market share (population) did not support two grocery locations, and that was a very knowing detractor for businesses, and now with Hy-Vee we hope we can go back and rekindle conversations and draw someone in,” DiMaggio said.
Since Hy-Vee did not abide by its initial agreement to build a grocery store in five years, the city of Farmington began collecting special tax assessments against Hy-Vee.
The special tax assessments will be over $2 million for Hy-Vee on two properties in Vermillion River Crossings. This action was in response to the Fifth Development Amendment to the development contract from May 16, 2016, along with a business subsidy agreement dated Sept. 19, 2016.
These tax assessments are paid every six months with property taxes and total about $245,000 each year until it reaches 10 years. This amount may change if Hy-Vee sells the land.
“From a city standpoint, we feel better knowing now, and know they are willing to sell,” DiMaggio said. “I hope this community knows we are working hard and taking this seriously, and we will do everything, and I will do everything I can to get us a grocery store because I know that is something the community really wants.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.