Council approves action after grocery company hasn’t built Farmington store in five years
Five years ago, the Iowa grocer giant Hy-Vee agreed to build a store and gas station inside Farmington’s Vermillion River Crossings commercial development.
Now the community is wondering a twist on Hy-Vee’s slogan: “Where are the helpful smiles in every aisle?”
In 2016, the city of Farmington agreed to defer special tax assessments against Hy-Vee Corporate, in exchange for a grocery store becoming reality on a property off Highway 50. Since the store has not been built, the City Council agreed unanimously Monday night to approve special tax assessments of $2.05 million against Hy-Vee on two properties in Vermillion River Crossings.
Since 2016, city staff and residents have been optimistic, thinking it will take time for Hy-Vee Corporate to place Farmington on its construction project list that includes opening stores across the Midwest states.
For years, the city staff have asked residents to remain patient and that eventually Hy-Vee will announce a groundbreaking date and share a project timeline on when store doors will open. Today the city has no grocery store after Family Fresh Market closed Dec. 20, 2019, in downtown Farmington.
“As the city council is aware, the project has not moved forward as of the writing of this memo,” said David McKnight, city administrator. “City staff are in regular contact with representatives from Hy-Vee and while we are told we are still in their plans, no specific timetable has been shared to date,” McKnight said.
The council discussed the issue during an April 2021 work session, and all agreed and reemphasized how the city’s top priority is still for Hy-Vee to build a grocery store at Vermillion River Crossings.
“At the same time, the City Council was clear that they intend to follow the terms of the agreements in place, in terms of the deferred assessments,” McKnight added.
The agreement calls for Hy-Vee to pay $2.05 million in deferred tax assessments over 15 years at the interest rate of 5.7 percent. Over the repayment period, this would result in $3.49 million in principal and interest payments.
The council approved the special assessment motion unanimously and adopted the resolution, which means Hy-Vee will pay its first installment with 2022 taxes.
This action is in response to the May 16, 2016, Fifth Development Amendment to Development Contract along with a Sept. 19, 2016 business subsidy agreement.
Tina Potthoff, vice president of communications with Hy-Vee in West Des Moines, Iowa, said even though Hy-Vee Corporate had no new updates about this location, they are working closely with city staff and she may give a clearer update closer to the holidays this year.
Kara Hildreth can be reached at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.