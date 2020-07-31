edu fmrm hyvee delivery web.jpg

Rosemount High School graduate Destyni Broback celebrates after a surprise visit from the Lakeville Hy-Vee.

 Photo submitted

Throughout the month of June, Hy-Vee honored high school graduates with surprise, contactless gift deliveries across its eight-state region. This included a delivery to the home of Farmington High School graduate Coltin Mak and Rosemount High School graduate Destyni Broback.

Employees from Lakeville Hy-Vee honored Mak and Broback with a gift that included balloons and a custom-designed bakery item, as well as an array of pantry, household and general merchandise items.

The giveaways took place recently as part of Hy-Vee’s surprise graduation giveaway sweepstakes. The promotion ran from May 18-24. During the contest, nearly 6,000 high school graduates throughout Hy-Vee’s eight states were nominated by friends, families, school district staff or community members.

Nearly 150 winners were randomly selected to receive a surprise graduation gift from Hy-Vee during the month of June. In cooperation with each graduate’s parent/guardian, local stores delivered balloons and a custom-designed bakery item plus an array of pantry, household and general merchandise items. Select markets coordinated local school district staff and friends of the graduate to be at the home to help deliver the gift. All deliveries were made using a contactless method with masks and gloves to keep everyone safe.

“Not only is graduation a celebratory, memorable event for graduates, but for community members, too,” said Tina Potthoff, Hy-Vee’s senior vice president of communications. “During these unique circumstances, it was important to Hy-Vee that we help honor local graduates with a gift, and a surprise, that they’ll never forget.”

The giveaways are one of many ways that Hy-Vee is honoring its local graduates.

