Hy-Vee Aisles Online delivery expands to entire Farmington zip code
Hy-Vee Corporate confirms a new grocery store will be in the bag for Farmington, and a construction timeline could be announced within six months.
Family Fresh Market, Farmington’s only grocery store in town, will close its doors Dec. 20, after a presence in the community for more than 26 years.
Residents voiced all kinds of emotions via social media platforms about the loss of the grocery store.
Most residents are hungry to find out when the Iowa employee-owned Hy-Vee or the German-owned global Aldi grocery giant will break ground. Both chains have purchased land in the Vermillion River Crossing commercial development off Highway 50.
Hy-Vee responded to the city and the community's inquires when the news of the SpartanNash-owned Family Fresh would be closing its doors before Christmas.
Hy-Vee grocery delivery service Aisles Online will expand its delivery service to cover the entire zip code in Farmington.
“I think since definitely we are going to have a presence there in the future, we want to be able to establish whatever kind of support we can provide right now, and as we are looking internally the Aisles Online will be our best bet,” said Tina Potthoff, senior vice president of communications at the Hy-Vee Corporate offices in West Des Moines, Iowa.
In recent years, Aisles Online grocery delivery service delivered to Farmington addresses, but not to all residents who live in the 55024 zip code.
After conversations with the community, Potthoff reported Hy-Vee decided it can expand its delivery service across the city, including Empire and the Castle Rock townships.
Potthoff said this expanded delivery will allow the grocery service to better accommodate the needs for senior citizens, those who live home bound or residents without transportation.
“There were pockets in the community that they could not handle before, and now we have everyone covered,” Potthoff said. “We have been able to get the delivery so residents do not need to pick it up at the store."
The Lakeville Hy-Vee grocery store store director sent a store representative to Farmington to talk with seniors and residents about the Aisles Online grocery delivery service at various meetings.
“We have been meeting with local community groups to let them know options they have if they wish to do pickup at the Lakeville store or if they want to do delivery,” Potthoff said.
In August 2016, the estimated timeline for Hy-Vee to open was from three to five years.
When asked if a construction timeline to build a store in Farmington will be moved up on the list, Potthoff said there is no immediate information yet. But a groundbreaking will happen, and it is just a matter of time.
"I am hopeful that I can deliver an update in the next six months,” Potthoff said, adding that when she attended a recent stockholders’ meeting Farmington is listed as a future grocery store site.
“It will happen - I saw a construction schedule within that time frame so it is definitely on there,” Potthoff said.
When Hy-Vee opens, the Farmington store will be located on the west side of McDonald’s restaurant facing Highway 50. The store is proposed to be 57,000 square feet or about two thirds the size of the Lakeville grocery off Pilot Knob Road that boasts 91,000 square feet.
The Hy-Vee market is slated to house produce, dairy, bakery, deli and meat departments, along with shopping amenities like dry cleaning, postal, floral and pet care.
Plans call for a 4,100-square foot convenience store with a four-bay car wash that will be constructed off Dushane Parkway and Highway 50. A restaurant was listed in the plans and may be connected to the grocery store, along with a coffee shop attached to the convenience store. A pharmacy will be inside the store and may offer a drive-up lane.
Hy-Vee operates more than 240 retail stores in eight Midwestern states besides Minnesota that include Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
Potthoff said: “If there are rumors from people that we are not coming to town, those are not true, and I definitely want people to know we are definitely coming to town."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.