Mayor: Farmington could become Silicon
Valley of Minnesota to attract businesses
A new fiber-optic provider called Hiawatha Broadband Communications is busy placing fiber across Farmington to offer the city, residents and businesses high-speed Internet, TV, along with smartphone and landline services.
In recent weeks, HBC crews have been drilling along Denmark Avenue across from Boeckman Middle School. The crews have been placing big, orange rolls of plastic tubing with fiber inside and is buried underground. This week crews are setting up fiber networks within the city’s industrial park area.
HBC, based out of Winona, is marketing a tagline of: “We Serve. We Connect. We Care.”
In the next 24 months, HBC will be building out networks underground from border to border in Farmington to complete the build out of fiber access.
Farmington Mayor Joshua Hoyt said networking talks with HBC began in June 2022 during the annual League of Minnesota Cities conference in Duluth. The council discussed the fiber optic Minnesota company option during council work sessions.
“This is going to provide a higher speed network, redundancy of an overall system, and economic development opportunities,” Hoyt said.
He said the fiber project is part of the city’s effort to networking and attracting new business.
The city’s fiber infrastructure and economic development that is synonymous with the relationship cars have to roads, Hoyt said.
“There isn’t a business that doesn’t need technology today, and they are about to offer high-speed access to all users of any demand within very close proximity and it is a game changer,” he said.
“Do I believe we can be the Silicon Valley of Minnesota by simply building out our community? Prove me wrong, I think we can,” Hoyt said.
“I think we can single handedly change the score for our community, and it is competition for our residents and competition is good not because of price, but competition raises the expectation of service,” Hoyt said.
He said HBC will address unserved Wi-Fi portions in the community.
“Lessons of COVID access to the internet is that children and students have to stay active in school and participate in a timely manner,” Hoyt said.
When completed, the HBC network will be able to deliver symmetrical Internet speeds up to 5 gigabits. HBC materials report the company will offer unlimited data, free installation and local service and support.
City parks offer free Wi-Fi
The city of Farmington is partnering with HBC to complete a Wi-Fi buildout that will be throughout 20 city parks to give guests free Wi-Fi access.
“This will save more than $750,000 in future expense to taxpayers,” Hoyt said.
“Our park system is critical to the quality of life to many of our residents, but it also enhances the park experience,” Hoyt said.
City park visitors will be able to access free Wi-Fi. This will enable guests to be able to take part in geocaching, scavenger hunts, augmented and virtual reality activities, geospacial visualization, interactive mapping, targeted messaging with real time feedback, along with additional public safety. City park Wi-Fi services will be free and secure, although the bandwidth will not be the fastest.
The HBC Farmington network construction will install utility location, conduit boring, fiber splicing, network testing and installation of services. To view a HBC construction map and learn more about the new fiber-optic services, go to hbci.com/farmington, call 1-888-474-9995.
Hoyt said residents need to be aware survey crews will be making utility place markers around town for the next two years.
“Getting conduit in the ground in new developments is going to be the quickest and most effective from a price point stance because the dirt is already open,” Hoyt said.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
