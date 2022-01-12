Neighbors voice concern with playground,
road safety, traffic bottlenecks
The Farmington Planning Commission approved a conditional use permit that may allow Great Oaks Academy to relocate its charter school to the site of former Family Fresh grocery store in downtown Farmington.
The commission voted 4-1 to approve the permit during its Tuesday, Jan. 11 meeting. The school would be newly constructed on land at 115 Elm St. The application was made by Wellington Management that plans to purchase the land that is home to the entire shopping center that houses a print shop, a restaurant, a nutrition shake shop, a tobacco store, and a smart phone retailer. The U.S. Post Office north of the site would remain in place.
Great Oaks Academy
Great Oaks Academy is currently operating out of Bethel’s Rock Church campus off Highway 50 on the edge of Farmington.
Currently, Great Oaks Academy has 192 students enrolled and the school employs 28 staff members. It projects it will have 384 students by the year 2025.
Neighbors who live downtown near the shopping center expressed their concerns during an hour-long public hearing. Many said they were happy the building may be occupied, but they cited the existing heavy traffic on County Road 50. This highway serves as the main east-west thoroughfare into downtown. They also voiced concerns about student safety, parking lot flow and bottlenecks on the roadway that crosses the nearby railroad tracks.
Commission feedback
Commission Member John Francceschelli voted against granting the conditional use permit.
“I like the idea of having the building occupied with a rooftop paying some sort of revenue to the city is always welcome,” he said.
A charter school does not pay property taxes since it is an institutional use.
Francceschelli cited issues with traffic flow and recommended the neighbors’ feedback become part of the necessary traffic study that will dictate the feasibility of a school to be constructed in this downtown location, and if those additional costs could be covered by the developer.
City Planning Manager Tony Wippler said he will make sure neighbors’ feedback will be added into the traffic study. Wippler told the audience and commission it was unlikely that Dakota County would allow another access point to the site since Elm Street is a county road.
“I think we need to go back and ask the applicant and the architect to go and look at that in finer detail and see if there is a way to work around it,” Francceschelli said.
Commission Member Krista Tesky said she was pleased the space would not be vacant anymore.
“It would be nice to see life downtown again and some youth in downtown, but I have concerns about drop-offs and pickups, and the turning lane,” Tesky said.
She also voiced concern about safety with a future student crosswalk on Elm Street as well as the lighting.
Commission Member Phil Windschitl commended the plan as a great idea, adding how he showed concern for the playground since it will be close to Highway 50 and balls could go over the fences to disturb traffic.
“Have you thought of moving it (the playground) to the back?” Windschitl said.
Commission Chair Dirk Rotty asked the school leadership present why it was necessary to move the school.
Great Oaks Academy Director Paul McGlynn explained the school’s growth is outpacing the church space. McGlynn said the school day will run from 8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. that is before rush hour traffic. He said the leadership will work to ensure continuous traffic flow or parents and buses and he vowed to work in cooperation with neighbors.
Query on reasonable location
Rotty asked the commission: “Is this property a reasonable location for a school?”
Family Fresh grocery store closed December 2019, and the vacant building has sat empty since then.
Rotty said city leaders and city staff have worked to attract a new grocery store to locate there during the past two years after Nash Finch closed the store as part of a downsizing measure.
“The school may not be my first choice either, but I feel the proposed plan, along with some of the improvements that we have talked about with the commission and our residents, and hopefully the architect has taken notice,” Rotty said.
Rotty said he believes it would be a good fit for the downtown, the business owners who run shops in the shopping center and the overall community.
Rotty suggested the traffic study, which was added as a contingency of approval, be expanded to address the quality of the roads, egress, and sightlines.
“Elm Street can be a troubling area,” Rotty said.
Grocery store possibility
When asked by a resident if there has been any interest in this building from a grocery store chain, Community Development Director Samantha DiMaggio said: “We have had some interest in that building, but that is the hesitancy – to put in a grocery store, you have to guarantee so much income per square feet, and right now they would be OK, but if a Hy-Vee (grocer) were to open (at another location in Farmington), it would drop it down, and then if an Aldi (grocer) were to open, it would drop it down even more.”
“With the domino effect of those businesses, whoever would go in there, a grocery would not be able to succeed – that is why no one has gone in there yet because that is their fear,” DiMaggio said.
The future of Great Oaks Academy charter school will be re-addressed after the traffic study findings are reported and final approval from the Farmington City Council.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.