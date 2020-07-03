State Rep. Pat Garofalo, R-Farmington, is seeking his ninth term in the Minnesota House this fall, and he will be challenged by the DFL’s endorsed candidate, Sara Wolf.
A political newcomer, Wolf is a 20-year resident of Farmington, and her priorities are education, health care and community safety, according to her website.
Garofalo said his priorities are lowering taxes, promoting economic development and lowering both the cost and amount of pollution from energy.
“Minnesota is a great place to live, but we cannot take our world-leading status for granted. We must continue to innovate, modernize, and reform our government to compete in a 21st century world economy,” Garofalo said.
Wolf said she support fully funding all levels of education to support effective programs.
“The great news is that we know what works for kids – personalized learning in supportive environments, a sense of safety and belonging in schools, engaging, real world curriculum, and competency-based evaluation,” she said.
She also supports promoting apprenticeship programs and training in skilled trades.
Garofalo said he supports appropriately funding schools and more accountability in education funding.
He said he helped enact a loan-forgiveness plan and chief authored the alternative teachers license bill, which expands the pipeline of qualified individuals to teach in schools.
With regard to gun-related issues, Wolf said she supports thorough and accurate universal background checks, regulating assault weapons, addressing firearm trafficking, and encouraging safe firearm storage, in addition to identifying those who are at risk for committing violence.
Garofalo said he supported reform to the state’s concealed-carry gun law that ensures consistent background checks, training and safety.
He also supported legislation to protect gun ranges from being shut down due to zoning ordinance changes.
With regard to health care, Wolf said she supports simplifying health care coverage plans, which are now causing wasted dollars in the system.
She said the state should prioritize mental health so that people have the opportunity to get effective, professional help.
Garofalo, a former national co-chair for the Council of State Government’s Energy and Environmental Public Policy Committee, said he supports increased renewable energy production through wind, hydro and solar technology, in addition to increased domestic clean coal technology and nuclear power.
The past two legislative sessions, Garofalo has served as chairman of the House Job Growth Energy Affordability Policy and Finance Committee.
Wolf was born in Minnesota and lives in Farmington with her husband and their two teenagers.
She said she is running for office because she is frustrated that lawmakers devote so much time and energy to negative rhetoric and placing blame, that they forget that they are all there for the same reason – to create common-sense laws and policies that better the lives of Minnesotans.
Garofalo, a computer network and voice engineer consultant, was first elected in 2004 and has been re-elected with comfortable margins, including last year’s 58.84 to 41.06 percent win over three-time candidate Marla Vagts, who works as a contract negotiator and consultant.
He grew up in Lakeville and graduated from Rosemount High School in 1989 and Mankato State University in 1994. He and his wife live in Farmington with their two children.
Tad Johnson is at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
