State Rep. Patrick Garofalo, R-Farmington, said last week that he will introduce legislation during the upcoming special session.
The legislation would eliminate the state law that mandates binding arbitration for terminated public employees and proposes a new process in which appeals would be adjudicated by an administrative law judge, Garofalo said in a press release.
“The overwhelming majority of public employees are professionals that serve their communities with honor and dignity,” Garofalo said. “Sadly, a small number of police officers, teachers, and other public employees, give their professions a bad name. The current arbitration process protects these individuals and is why some bad apples have not been fired. This reform would be a step in the right direction as policymakers determine ways to increase transparency and accountability for public employees that serve our communities.”
Current Minnesota law requires mandatory arbitration for fired public employees who appeal their termination. The mandate has been cited as a factor that has resulted in the reinstatement of public employees who have engaged in misconduct.
